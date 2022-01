Suffice to say, Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys were not pleased with their performance on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys managed just 301 yards of total offense against the Cardinals, while committing 10 penalties for 88 yards, and turned the ball over once, which ultimately resulted in a comeback that fell just short. Dallas, which trailed at one point in the third quarter 22-7, scored 15 fourth-quarter points, but the Cardinals’ nailed a field goal on their penultimate drive to end the game 25-22.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO