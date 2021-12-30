ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NY

Denver Shooter Named Two of His Victims in Alt-Right Books

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
The man who launched a killing spree through Denver and nearby Lakewood on Monday named two of his five victims in his alt-right novels, The Denver Post reported...

Denver Police Got Tip About Spree Shooter Lyndon McLeod Months Before Attack

Police in Denver were warned nearly a year before last week’s deadly spree shooting that the eventual gunman might be preparing a “devastating” attack. A German man named Andre Thiele told The Denver Post on Monday that he’d contacted police on Jan. 3, 2021, to alert them to the “undeniable possibility” that Lyndon McLeod “may commit a terrorist attack.” Almost a year later—on Dec. 27, 2021—that warning proved true as McLeod gunned down five people in a multi-city rampage before he was shot dead by police. After Thiele came forward, a Denver police spokesman confirmed they had received his tip but said there was “not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring McLeod at the time.” Thiele had reportedly read several of McLeod’s books and been part of a chatroom where the author himself sometimes joined the discussion. The German man said he felt compelled to contact authorities after McLeod began to make increasingly frightening comments in the group chat. McLeod named two of his five victims in his books and even described similar attacks, the Post reported.
Mysterious Book Thief Who Haunted the Publishing World for Years Is Nabbed by FBI

A shadowy figure who terrorized the literary world for years by stealing unpublished manuscripts was finally nabbed by the FBI on Wednesday and outed as a 29-year-old Italian national and publishing professional named Filippo Bernardini, according to authorities. For five years, the mystery thief, dubbed the “Spine Collector” by New York magazine, used hundreds of fake email addresses and domains to dupe publishing figures around the world into handing over manuscripts, including some of the most hotly anticipated novels. Often he would slightly tweak someone’s email address so the victim would think it was a colleague or author asking for the prized document. But, bizarrely, the manuscripts never wound up on the black market or in ransom demands. Even odder, the thief stole both high-profile works and debut books by relative nobodies. The FBI arrested Bernardini, a rights coordinator for an international publisher in London, at JFK Airport and charged him with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Billionaire Los Angeles Playboy Arrested for Punching Model Girlfriend in Face

The heir to the fortune behind the largest produce company in the world was arrested after his 24-year-old model girlfriend accused him of punching her in the face after a Halloween party last year. According to the Daily Mail, Justin Murdock, 49, allegedly left Talia Skye lying on a Los Angeles driveway with a black eye. A friend of Skye’s told the Mail she drove over to get her pal after Skye texted her. “I picked her off the ground and I saw her face. It was completely swollen, with a green-blue color,” the friend said. Murdock, the Dole Food Company’s sole heir who has previously been linked to stars like Avril Lavigne and Lana Del Ray, was “hysterical,” the friend added. “He was screaming at me, saying, ‘I don’t hit women.’” After Skye reported the alleged assault, Murdock was arrested the next morning. The Mail reports that he posted $50,000 bail and will be back in court in March but the district attorney has not yet charged him. A lawyer for Murdock insisted Skye’s black eye was “self-inflicted” and she was trying to extort the scion.
Rapper J $tash Accused of Murder-Suicide Carried Out in Front of Partner’s Kids

Rapper J $tash, real name Justin Joseph, has been identified as the culprit in a horrific murder-suicide in Temple City, California on New Years Day. When police were called to a domestic disturbance, they were met by three boys who bolted towards them from the house, per the Associated Press. Inside, the boys’ 27-year-old mom was found dead from a gunshot wound beside the body of J $tash. Investigators believe the rapper shot her multiple times before shooting himself. People reports J $tash was not the father of the kids, whose ages range from 5 to 11, though he had been in a relationship with their mom for about a year. It was one of the children, per People, who called 911 to report the unfolding violence though, fortunately, none of the boys were wounded.
Olympic Gold Medalist Who Rioted at Capitol Allegedly Threatened Ex-Wife With Rape

A two-time Olympic gold medalist who pleaded guilty last year for his role in the Capitol insurrection allegedly pinned his ex-wife against a wall after their separation, asking if she had “ever heard of marital rape.” The allegations, which swimmer Klete Keller has denied, stem from a bitter child custody trial in October 2020, the details of which were first reported Tuesday by the Los Angeles Times. Keller’s ex-partner, Cari Sherrill, testified at the trial that Keller also told her he had attempted to kill himself after taking out a life insurance policy that covered suicide, a “last resort because… he couldn’t keep a job.” Despite awarding Sherrill sole legal custody, the judge wrote that Keller was “the epitome of a ‘fun’ dad” and was a “fit and proper person to have visitation.” In December 2020, 16 days before he flew to Washington, authorities responded to a report of “custody issues” at Sherrill’s home. In a court filing, Keller allegedly became “ugly, demeaning, and threatening” after arriving for a scheduled visit and realizing that one of his sons wouldn’t leave with him. His “verbal attacks,” according to the filing, continued “throughout the weekend.”
‘I Lived in Fear’: Woman Speaks Out About Time Ashli Babbitt Rammed SUV Into Her Car

A woman who claims insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt repeatedly rammed an SUV into her car four years before she was shot dead at the Capitol riot has spoken out about the terrifying ordeal for the first time. Celeste Norris, who was then the girlfriend of Babbitt’s future husband, told the Associated Press that she discovered Babbitt was having an affair with her boyfriend in 2015, so she called Babbitt’s husband to tell him about it. In July 2016, Babbitt allegedly attacked her. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris told AP. “It took me a good 30 seconds to figure out who she was... Just all sorts of expletives, telling me to get out of the car, that she was going to beat my ass.” Babbitt was charged with multiple misdemeanors over the SUV incident. Then, in February 2017, Norris obtained a peace order against Babbitt citing harassment and stalking. “I lived in fear because I didn’t know what she was capable of,” Norris said. “I was constantly looking over my shoulder.” Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police while trying to break through the inner doors of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
Parents Arrested for Leaving 11-Year-Old Alone for Weeks Over Holidays, Authorities Say

An Arizona couple has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said they left their 11-year-old son alone at home to travel out of state. The boy had not attended school for at least two weeks, he told investigators, and had been left with frozen food. Authorities found him by himself during a Dec. 12 welfare check after a caller to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office alleged a child might have been alone on the property for an undetermined length of time. Officials said this week that the boy’s mother had left before Thanksgiving, with the father following her shortly after the holiday. Unable to reach the pair, deputies turned the boy over to Child Protective Services. By the time the parents returned home from their trip, they had been indicted on suspicion of child neglect by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. Arrested on Wednesday, the parents are being held on a $100,000 bond each.
