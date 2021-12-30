ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch two clips from Cobra Kai season 4

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its premiere this Friday, two clips have been released from the fourth season of The Karate Kid spinoff series, Cobra Kai which sees Daniel and Johnny setting challenges for the young members of the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos to prepare them for the All Valley Under 18 Karate...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
The Independent

Cobra Kai fans lose minds over ‘heartbreaking’ Karate Kid reference

Netflix viewers are praising Cobra Kai for its many callbacks to The Karate Kid franchise.The show, a continuation of the beloved 1980s film series, returned for a fourth season on New Year’s Day (1 January).Fans of the show are calling the new season the best yet, largely thanks to its inclusion of many Karate Kid references and Easter eggs.However, there’s one in particular that fans are highlighting as the most effective, and it’s leaving them feeling rather emotional.The line is spoken by Johnny Lawrence, who is played by William Zabka. Johnny first appeared in 1984 film The Karate Kid,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ralph Macchio (Still) Dislikes ‘The Karate Kid Part III’ But Proud ‘Cobra Kai’ Fleshed Out Dynamite Villain

Ralph Macchio is earnest when he says that, to this day, he is disappointed in The Karate Kid Part III. The iconic Daniel LaRusso actor notes the script was not where it needed to be, the story too much a rehash of the original 1984 film, among other issues. However, Macchio points out that the poorly received 1989 sequel has given a great gift to his hit Netflix Cobra Kai series in the way of perhaps the show’s best villain yet: Terry Silver. Played by Thomas Ian Griffith, the eccentric and sadistic Silver was reintroduced in Cobra Kai season four, which...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Cobra Kai Has Plans for The Next Karate Kid

Last September, Sony Pictures TV renewed their contract with the creators of Cobra Kai – Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. The deal with the trio’s production imprint, Counterbalance Entertainment, runs for four years and even includes the possibility of expanding the Cobra Kai/Karate Kid universe with fresh spinoffs.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Clips: Daniel and Johnny’s Different Teaching Styles

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is coming very soon and I can’t wait to dive in! I liked the first Karate Kid movie, but it’s this Netflix series that I’m nuts about. With just a few more days to wait, Netflix shared some clips of Cobra Kai Season 4 on December 28 and 29. Johnny and Daniel are switching students to prepare for the All Valley Karate Tournament and it’s hilarious how different these two senseis are.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show's anticipated premiere this month.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

An old adversary returns on season four of 'Cobra Kai'

An old adversary is slithering his way back to the All-Valley Karate Championship in season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, the wildly popular continuation of the Karate Kid films. Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, has returned to the franchise after he was last seen tormenting Ralph Macchio’s...
TV SERIES
TVLine

How Cobra Kai Pulled Off Country Star [Spoiler]'s Surprise Performance

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 4.  The All Valley Karate Tournament was very much a “Moment of Truth” for the kids of Cobra Kai, so what better time to revisit The Karate Kid‘s classic track with a little help from a country superstar? In Episode 9 of Season 4, Carrie Underwood makes a surprise appearance at the tourney to perform Survivor’s 1984 hit “The Moment of Truth,” just in time to give the kids a bit of encouragement before their fights. “One thing I have learned is that everyone gets their shot, their chance in the spotlight,” Underwood...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Vanessa Rubio Takes Great Pride in Series’ Latino Representation and Character Empowerment

Playing Carmen Diaz on the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai means a great deal to Vanessa Rubio for a number of reasons. Beyond her character being a smart, strong single mother, attempting to protect her son (played by Xolo Maridueña) while also encouraging his involvement in martial arts, Rubio understands the importance of her Latina representation onscreen. And she’s working hard to maximize the situation. Bumped up to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season dropping on the streaming service New Year’s Eve, the actress offered a sneak peek at what fans can expect and discussed the deeper levels of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Yes, That Was Ralph Macchio’s Daughter Julia Macchio in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai provided a slew of memorable moments. Some were musical — like Carrie Underwood’s surprising “Moment of Truth” cameo or Johnny’s Rocky-inspired “Burning Heart” training montage — while others (the final ten minutes of the Season 4 finale) have fans counting down the days until they can press play on Season 5. Yet one of the most surprising scenes from the fourth season was one we completely missed the first time around.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
WTKR News 3

Shows to check out in January

Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Clips Are Fun, Hollywood Myth About Aliens Title Is True, & A Multiverse Of Madness Synopsis From Japan | Daily COG

Cobra Kai Season 4 Clips Are Fun, Hollywood Myth About Aliens Title Is True, & A Multiverse Of Madness Synopsis From Japan | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. In today’s episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from...
COMICS
K945

The Coolest ‘Karate Kid’ Easter Eggs in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The following post contains SPOILERS for Cobra Kai Season 4. It’s meant to be read after you’ve watched the new season, which is now streaming on Netflix. One of the most impressive things about Cobra Kai throughout its run on YouTube and Netflix is the way it’s been able to take some of the most outlandish or downright silly aspects of The Karate Kid franchise and mine them for drama, humor, and even pathos. Season 4 of Cobra Kai takes the single most outlandish and silly chapter in the series — 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III — and does just that. It transforms elements of one of the goofiest movies of the 1980s into an epic saga of loyalty, betrayal, passion, and heartache — with a little karate in it.
TV SERIES
Effingham Radio

Carrie Underwood Performs In New Season Of ‘Cobra Kai’

Carrie Underwood makes a cameo in the new fourth season of Netflix's Cobra Kai series. She turns up in episode nine, where she performs a song during the 51st annual All-Valley Karate Championship. The song is “The Moment of Truth” from the original Karate Kid soundtrack. Carrie told...
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars Adventures: The Light and the Dark

Coinciding with its release today, IDW Publishing has shared a preview of Star Wars Adventures: The Light and the Dark, the new trade paperback collecting the first six issues of the current Star Wars Adventures ongoing series; take a look here…. Brand-new middle-grade stories featuring all your favorite characters from...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

