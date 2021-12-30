ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$7M in grants to install electric charging stations in Bay Area

The Richmond Standard
 6 days ago
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) is offering $7 million in grants to help offset a portion of the cost of purchasing and installing new publicly available electric vehicle charging stations throughout the Bay Area, including at workplaces, destinations, transit...

County COVID-19 testing sites requiring appointments due to high demand

A sharp increase in demand for COVID-19 tests has prompted Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) to shift to appointments-only at its testing sites in Richmond and San Ramon. “CCHS previously offered testing to those without appointments as capacity permitted,” officials said. “Until further notice, appointments will be required for tests at the clinics, at 25th St. and Nevin Ave. in Richmond and 2600 Camino Ramon in San Ramon.”
RICHMOND, CA
Omicron variant detected in Contra Costa County

The omicron variant of COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading worldwide has reached Contra Costa County, officials announced Monday. “Genomic sequencing of positive COVID-19 test results from Contra Costa County has identified three cases with the omicron variant of the virus,” county officials said in a statement, adding, “None of the three people infected with Omicron had gotten a booster shot, although two were fully vaccinated. So far, no one has been hospitalized.”
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
400 families served in Richmond Fire and Police Holiday Program

Volunteers gathered in the LaVonya DeJean Middle School parking lots to distribute brand new bicycles, food in Chevron tote bags, and over $50,000 in gift cards. “We know that times have been very tough for families and we hope that the combined team word of both the Richmond fire and police departments will help bring joy to the families that come here today,” said City of Richmond Crime Prevention Manager Michelle Milam.
RICHMOND, CA
Bay Area Dungeness crab season to start Dec. 29

Dungeness crab season within Zone 3 — from the Sonoma/Mendonico county line to Pigeon Point just south of Half Moon Bay — will open for recreational crab trap fishing at 9 a.m. Friday, while commercial fishery within that zone can start at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Richmond forums aim to develop solutions to violent inner-city feuds

In order to solve the problem of inner-city feuds that lead to violence among Richmond youth, whole-community solutions are needed, local advocates say. On Friday, the nonprofit Motivated 2 Help Others and the Office of Vice Mayor Demnlus Johnson III held the first in a series of community forums at Richmond Memorial Auditorium aiming to identify and enact solutions that could reduce long-standing tensions within the community. The forum assembled a number of formerly incarcerated individuals who derive from different Richmond neighborhoods. Since re-entering into society, the men have established their own nonprofits or small businesses with the aim of providing resources, jobs and infrastructure in troubled Richmond neighborhoods that struggle with inter-city conflicts.
RICHMOND, CA
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

