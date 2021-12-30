$7M in grants to install electric charging stations in Bay Area

In order to solve the problem of inner-city feuds that lead to violence among Richmond youth, whole-community solutions are needed, local advocates say. On Friday, the nonprofit Motivated 2 Help Others and the Office of Vice Mayor Demnlus Johnson III held the first in a series of community forums at Richmond Memorial Auditorium aiming to identify and enact solutions that could reduce long-standing tensions within the community. The forum assembled a number of formerly incarcerated individuals who derive from different Richmond neighborhoods. Since re-entering into society, the men have established their own nonprofits or small businesses with the aim of providing resources, jobs and infrastructure in troubled Richmond neighborhoods that struggle with inter-city conflicts.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO