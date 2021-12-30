ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota inmates sue to get mental health treatment

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three jail inmates have filed a class-action lawsuit over delays in getting treatment to restore their mental competency.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday that the inmates — Juan Alvarez, Aubrey Archambeau and Joseph Baker — filed the lawsuit against the South Dakota Human Services Center in federal court last week.

They contend they’ve been ordered to go to the center to restore their mental competency earlier this year but they still haven’t been sent to the facility and remain in jail.

The center is the state’s public mental health hospital. It’s been suffering from chronic staffing shortages that have limited the number of patients it can accept.

Comments / 2

Tina Landis Bradley
6d ago

Why is it that prisoners are given so many rights. I feel you break the law..found guilty..you loose your right to complain. Serve your time..get our and then you can get some rights back. We need to remind the prisoners they lost their rights when they took someone else rights away from them.

Reply
2
