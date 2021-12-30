ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Armed man with 'hit list' including Biden, Fauci arrested in Iowa on way to White House

By Olafimihan Oshin
 6 days ago
Authorities in Iowa have arrested a man who was found during a traffic stop to be carrying a rifle and a "hit list" that included President Biden and Anthony Fauci , the nation's top infectious diseases expert, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong, from Merced, Calif., was taken into custody last week after allegedly telling police who pulled him over for driving aggressively that he was on his way to the White House "to kill persons in power," according to federal court records that were unsealed Tuesday.

Authorities said they found an AR-15-type rifle, ammunition, body armor, medical kits and a grappling hook in Xiong's vehicle, per court records.

Xiong's "hit list" of targets was compiled from TikTok videos, according to court records. In addition to Biden and Fauci, the Times reported that the list included former Presidents Clinton and Obama and Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg , among others.

“Xiong believes that he is the only person remaining who can free the United States of evil and it is necessary for him to kill those in positions of power,” Secret Service agent Justin Larson said in an affidavit, according to the Times.

Xiong also told authorities that if he was released from custody he would continue traveling to the White House and “do whatever it takes” to complete his plan, per court records.

​​“Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons at the White House,” the affidavit said, per the Times.

Xiong, 25, was booked in Iowa’s Pottawattamie County on the afternoon of Dec. 21, according to court records.

Xiong is scheduled to appear in federal court for a detention hearing on Thursday, with the federal government arguing he should remain in custody for making a threat against a former president, which is a federal crime, the Times reported.

Comments / 113

Cristy Batterton
6d ago

I doubt very much this is true, but if it is they should let the man go and do what we're all thinking, most of us anyway! God bless and God help America!!

Reply(25)
48
octane
6d ago

Wow - he’s not a white guy? The left won’t be able to add the white supremacy to the dialog

Reply(4)
28
Shane Eller
6d ago

sounds like another false flag operation to distract from what's really happening. but you sheep keep drinking that water and eating the food they are giving you

Reply(1)
5
