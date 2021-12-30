L.A. County reports 16,500 cases in dual Omicron, Delta COVID surge

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 16,510 new cases Wednesday, saying it was one of the highest daily totals since the Coronavirus Pandemic began.

In the last week, positive cases have increased by 91%, health officials said in a statement , adding that test positivity rates have also gone up — doubling from 8.7% to 17.6% percent. Daily hospitalizations have also increased by 30%, from 770 to 1,069 people currently hospitalized.

“As of December 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised estimates on variant prevalence, with Omicron now estimated to account for 59% of all United States infections and Delta for 41% of infections,” health officials continued.

In the week ending on Dec. 18, health officials said 54% of the county’s positive cases were Omicron variant cases.

As the numbers continue to rise at an alarming rate, health officials said it is of “paramount importance” for L.A. County residents to get vaccinated and cancel any big New Year’s Eve plans.

“Public Health urges residents to scale down New Year’s plans by limiting gatherings to a very small number of people where everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible,” health officials said.

“Large, crowded events are just too risky this holiday. Individuals who are sick should remain isolated from others, and everyone should wear a mask, even when indoors, if gathering with people not in your household.”

The Department of Public Health maintains that vaccinations and boosters remain the best protection against severe illness and disease from COVID-19.

In a statement shared Wednesday, Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer sent her heartfelt condolences to all Angelenos who have suffered as a result of the virus and urged everyone to cancel plans, get vaccinated and continue wearing face coverings when around others.

“Always wear a medical grade mask when in close contact with others outside your household. With increasing evidence that vaccinated, and where eligible, boosted individuals have significant protection against severe COVID illness, the best way to limit heartache during one of the worst COVID surges, is to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible,” she said.

As of Wednesday Public Health has confirmed 25 additional deaths and 16,510 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 25 new deaths reported, one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49, six were between the ages of 50 and 64, ten were between the ages of 65-79 and seven were over the age of 80 years old. 21 of the 25 people had underlying conditions.

To date, 27,601 has lost their lives to COVID-19 and health officials have documented more than 1.6 million cases.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccine, or about how to book an appointment for a vaccine or booster in L.A. County, click here.

