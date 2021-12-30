Testing their patience: FDNY asks people to stop calling 911 for COVID tests

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The FDNY is trying to make it clear to New Yorkers that 911 is for emergencies — not for COVID-19 testing.

The department released videos in multiple languages stressing the message Wednesday amid a boom in COVID-19 cases.

“FDNY urges New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency. If you are not severely ill, allow first responders to assist those most in need,” the video said.

Another video, featuring an EMT, was captioned, “Ambulances do not provide testing for COVID-19, and patients are not transported to a hospital to be tested upon request. Transport decisions are made based on medical needs.”

"Don't call us if you need a test," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. "We don't do testing. Don't call us if you think you should get a ride to the hospital for testing. Because that's really not where you should go for a test."

Nigro said their medical leave is at 30% for EMS members and 17% for fire personnel, leaving them even shorter help amid the testing calls, according to ABC7.

Both videos said if those in distress have severe symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, high fever or low oxygen, those would warrant a 911 call or a visit to an ER.

But for those not in an emergency situation, people could instead call 311 for help finding health care, or go to NYC.Gov for COVID-19 info, fire officials said.