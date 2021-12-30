Craig routs Oconomowoc to win Optimist Classic tournament title

JANESVILLE

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better four-loss team in the state than the Janesville Craig girls.

The Cougars proved it Wednesday afternoon by putting on an offensive clinic in winning the Optimist Holiday Classic.

Kate Huml scored 25 points to lead three players in double figures as Craig ran Oconomowoc right off Bob Suter Court in an 87-53 win.

The Optimist title was the fourth straight for Craig and pushed its season record to 7-4.

The Cougars could do little wrong, especially during a 50-point first half where they made eight 3-point baskets and built a 22-point halftime lead.

Oconomowoc came out in a 2-3 zone and Craig capitalized by racing out to a 32-9 lead.

“All of our shots were falling, and everybody was hitting everybody else for open looks,” Huml said.

“We saw that they played zone yesterday, but I wasn’t expecting them to play zone against us today. But I’m glad they did.”

Craig defeated Milton in a semifinal game Tuesday, but head coach Kerry Storbakken was not overly pleased with how his Cougars played. He was ecstatic with the way they bounced back Wednesday.

“Everything was kind of contagious for us the first half,” Storbakken said. “And the biggest reason was because we did a much better job of moving the