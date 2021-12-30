ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

By ISeeCars via NexstarMediaWire
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHMFC_0dYhTucw00

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained on dealer lots for an extended amount of time. While the typical car buyer is likely unaware of a vehicle’s average selling time, knowing this important information could help you save money when you purchase a new or used car.

How does understanding a vehicle’s selling time lead to potential savings? It’s because cars that take longer to sell can present shoppers with valuable negotiation opportunities. Dealers will likely want to get rid of these cars even if it means lowering the price. These slow-sellers indicate that the supply of these vehicles is higher than the demand, which could be because the car is priced too high or because it isn’t as desirable as its competition.

These are the hottest cars in each state

Which new cars are the slowest sellers? iSeeCars analyzed over 280,000 new and used cars sold in November to determine which vehicles remain on the market for the longest amount of time.

Slowest-Selling New Cars

These are the top 10 slowest-selling new cars, which include a mix of vehicle types.

Slowest-Selling New Cars- iSeeCars.com – iSeeCars
Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price
1 Kia Rio 219.0 $16,557
2 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 207.6 $25,403
3 Acura TLX 196.2 $46,499
4 Nissan Murano 167.7 $39,332
5 Alfa Romeo Giulia 138.0 $46,236
6 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 132.1 $27,890
7 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 127.1 $48,173
8 Infiniti Q50 123.3 $49,820
9 Nissan Titan 116.3 $55,903
10 Chevrolet Bolt EV 109.0 $35,359
Overall Average 42.8

The slowest-selling new car is the Kia Rio subcompact car, which appeals to consumers on a budget with an average new car price of $16,557. It’s joined by two small SUVs that are among the most affordable in their classes: the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport subcompact SUV and the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross compact SUV.

Four luxury sedans make the list including the midsize Acura TLX, the midsize Alfa Romeo Giulia, the compact Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the compact INFINITI Q50. The low demand for these cars reflects consumer preference for SUVs.

A pair of Nissans make the list: the Nissan Murano midsize SUV and the Nissan Titan full-size pickup truck. Both are among the lowest-volume sellers in their respective segments.

Do you still need a mask if you’ve had a booster shot?

Rounding out the list is the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Despite being one of the Best Electric Cars on the market, the Bolt has likely declined in popularity thanks to many new entrants to the electric car market.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars – iSeeCars
Rank Vehicle Average Days to Sell Average Price
1 BMW M3 103.6 $61,006
2 Subaru BRZ 90.4 $28,326
3 Honda Passport 87.2 $36,460
4 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 83.0 $13,807
5 Volvo XC60 78.6 $36,758
6 Land Rover Range Rover 78.0 $77,708
7 Audi Q5 76.4 $33,208
8 BMW X5 73.0 $44,728
9 Audi SQ5 69.4 $45,729
10 Mercedes-Benz CLS 68.9 $60,005
Overall Average 51.5

Luxury cars dominate the list including the top-ranked BMW M3, which is the performance variant of the 3-Series compact sedan. It’s joined by an additional luxury sedan, the full-size Mercedes-Benz CLS, and five SUVs including the Volvo XC60 compact SUV, the Land Rover Range Rover full-size SUV, the Audi Q5 compact SUV and its performance variant the Audi SQ5, and the BMW X5 midsize SUV.

The popular Subaru BRZ sports car ranks second and is among the Best Sports Cars on the market. The BRZ is likely a slow-seller because its average used car price of $28,326 exceeds its starting MSRP of $27,995, which makes buyers more likely to want the new 2022 redesigned version.

The Honda Passport midsize SUV ranks third. The Passport debuted in 2019 and has struggled to keep up with the competition in its segment despite its critical acclaim.

The Mitsubishi Mirage G4 subcompact sedan rounds out the list in fourth. Similar to the BRZ, the used car price of the Mirage G4 is close to its starting new car price. Interested shoppers who are looking for affordable transportation likely don’t want to pay its inflated used car price.

When buying a new or used car, it’s not only important to understand how long a vehicle spends on dealer lots but also to understand why it is a slow-seller. Although these slower-selling cars can provide leverage for a bargain, consumers should do their research to understand why there isn’t high demand for these cars. This will ensure the issue is one they can overlook before they’re driving off the dealer lot. The iSeeCars free VIN check includes over 200 data points to equip car shoppers with the information necessary to make an informed car purchase, including how long a car has been on the market compared to its average selling time.

More from iSeeCars:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $319 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, How to Get a Deal on Slow-Selling Cars , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Mothers who lost sons to gun violence plead for peace in New Orleans

In less than a week and a half, seven-year-old Dillan Burton was shot and killed in her mother's car in Algiers, and a one-year-old was shot multiple times, allegedly by his own father, in the Marigny. "Unless and until we acknowledge that we have a critical problem, we can't begin to fix it," said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission. Goyeneche says violent crime has been on a steady incline for several years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cars#Compact Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#Sports Car#Iseecars Com#Acura#Nissan#Alfa#Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross#Mercedes Benz C Class#Infiniti#Titan#Chevrolet#Kia Rio
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CNET

Certified preowned cars are the best used cars. Here's why

New car shopping remains a bear amid supply shortages. Where you'll likely find better luck is in the used car market, but buying used opens up unique risks like maintenance and costly repairs. There's a middle ground to all of this, though: certified preowned cars. Certified preowned, or CPO, cars...
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 10 Best Cars of 2021 That No One Buys

There are a lot of cars out there to choose from. U.S. News compiled some of the best cars of 2021 that no one seems to buy. These underappreciated cars and SUVs often have good deals available for buyers due to being overlooked. Some of the best SUVs of 2021 also come with excellent warranties and standard safety features, which is essential.
BUYING CARS
247wallst.com

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Looking For A Deal On A New Car? Check Out These Slow-Selling Models

With the chip crisis and the continuing coronavirus pandemic, some dealership lots have begun to resemble ghost towns. Even if you’re lucky enough to find a dealership with vehicles in stock, you’re not necessarily out of the woods as the dreaded ‘market adjustment’ has become far too common.
BUYING CARS
notebookcheck.net

Hyundai might drop combustion engines, but hydrogen cars remain in the cards

Shortly after a report concerning the (unconfirmed yet) decision to cease developing combustion engines, it was rumored that Hyundai has decided to halt the development of a third-generation fuel cell stack for hydrogen cars. The company has just denied this rumor, but it might offer a full electric lineup starting next year or in 2023, at least for a few months.
ECONOMY
hermoney.com

With The Car Market Up, Should I Sell My Car?

I know that used cars are in high demand, but does that mean I should consider selling now, or at some point in 2022?. Yes, new cars are flying off the lot right now, but used car sales increased by double that amount in 2021. With the price of used vehicles soaring as a result, maybe you’ve been thinking about putting your car on the market. Especially if you have an older car or a car that you don’t use as often, you may seriously be wondering if now is the time… But with the market up, you don’t want to put yourself in a position where you end up spending more to replace the car you just sold. We get it — it’s a tough decision. The solution is to walk yourself through all the mental steps of a “Love It Or List It” style exercise — exactly like the HGTV show, coming to a garage near you.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Best Performance Cars Coming In 2022

2022 is set to be chock-full of new cars once more, which is why we've decided to try breaking down the new offerings. But when it comes to cars with a performance focus, there are just too many to focus on. Thus, we're going to handpick our absolute best performance prospects of 2022, before giving you a roundup of the other exciting offerings that we would also add to our shortlist if we were looking for something fun and fast in the new year. So without further ado and in no particular order, here are our top five picks for magical motoring over the next 12 months.
CARS
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy