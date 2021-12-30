ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IceHogs game postponed; 3 players placed in protocols

By Scott Leber
 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second time this week the IceHogs have had a game postponed by COVID. On Wednesday, their scheduled game Thursday night in Milwaukee was called off.

Three more IceHogs players were placed in COVID protocols. They are forwards Lukas Reichel, Jakub Pour and defenseman Jakob Galvas.

A news release from the IceHogs Monday included the following statement: “The IceHogs organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL. A make-up date has yet to be determined.”

The IceHogs game scheduled for this past Monday in Iowa was also postponed.

Also Wednesday the IceHogs announced that rookie goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been assigned to the Chicago Blackhawks’ taxi squad. With the IceHogs Soderblom has a 4-5-0 record with a .915 save percentage in nine games.

