The Silent Sea: Netflix’s 2021 Bookend is a Cinematic Climate Change Thriller

The recently premiered Netflix sci-fi drama The Silent Sea was did not get as much positive reception from the critics as the prior few Netflix premiered dramas did and the viewership also is not as high. But the viewers who did watch appear to like it as the general audience commentary has been positive, with the general view that the first two episodes could have been better but the drama swings into gear after. Now it’s being called out by fans of cult BBC series Dr. Who for the story ripping off a 2009 episode of Dr. Who called The Waters of Mars. It also deals with an alien virus that causes the infected humans to vomit tons of water. It is a unique story element much like if I ever see a sci-fi movie set in space where extraterrestrial creatures pop out of a host human’s stomach I’ll immediately call foul that it’s ripping off Alien. With that said, having the same one element but then handled differently with the overarching story is overall not a full no-no but more like a slap on the wrist don’t do that again.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO