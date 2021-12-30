ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Silent Sea: Netflix’s 2021 Bookend is a Cinematic Climate Change Thriller

By Sarah V
seoulbeats.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and South Korea have undoubtedly had one of the most successful relationships of 2021. The seeds that they had first sown in 2016 only grew with their later contracts with Korean TV Networks, and this, alongside original productions, has born phenomenal fruit over the last few years. As noted by...

seoulbeats.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Lee Joon
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review: The Silent Sea (Netflix)

These are the qualities that one would expect to feel when watching an apocalyptic drama like The Silent Sea. Sadly, the real emotion that one would feel instead settles somewhere between dreary, dismal, and draggy. Set in the future, we learn that the world is facing a water crisis which...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Water Scarcity#Drought#Korean Tv Networks#International#Squid Game#Heo#The Silent Sea
Variety

Jeon Do-yeon Heads Cast of Netflix Korean Film ‘Kill Bok-soon’

Korean star, Jeon Do-yeon, who won the best actress award in Cannes in 2007 for “Secret Sunshine,” will head the cast of newly-revealed Netflix original film “Kill Bok-soon.” To be directed by Byun Sung-hyun (“The Merciless” and upcoming “Kingmaker”), the film is produced by Seed Films, the company behind “Kingmaker” and “Love and Leashes.” In the titular role, Jeon stars as Gil Bok-soon a renowned hired killer who has difficultly achieving a work life balance, especially the pressure of being a single mum to a 15-year-old daughter. Her co-stars include Sol Kyung-gu as the head of the assassination firm where Gil is seeking a contract...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘The Silent Sea’ Sees the ‘Squid Game’ Cast Reunite for a Spooky Space Thriller

The Silent Sea is the story of a group of astronauts who are sent to an abandoned off-world outpost full of fluorescent lights and white and gray décor, and dark, dank hallways and navigable air vents. At this station, the visitors locate a lone inhabitant who may want one of them as their surrogate mother, and they eventually learn that their mission is not what it first appeared, thanks to the ulterior motives of their bigwig bosses. There’s also, of course, an extraterrestrial menace that threatens to doom them all, as well as Earth’s entire population, should it manage to make the journey back home with them. All of which is to say that, while it may be nominally based on his 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, Choi Hang-yong’s eight-episode Netflix series (Dec. 24) is the latest progeny of James Cameron’s sci-fi classic Aliens.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

The Silent Sea Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Written by Park Eun-kyo and directed by Choi Hang-yong, ‘The Silent Sea’ is a South Korean web series. It is based on the 2014 short film ‘The Sea of Tranquility,’ which Choi Hang-yong wrote and directed. The space mystery series is set in a dystopian future where Earth gradually becomes desolate, and water is the most precious commodity. Five years after a disastrous incident left 117 people dead at the Balhae Lunar Research Station, South Korean Space and Aeronautics Administration (SAA) sends a crew to retrieve a substance known as the “Sample.” It is later revealed that the Sample has properties that can potentially save humanity from its imminent doom.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
thecinemaholic.com

The Silent Sea Ending, Explained

In recent years, the South Korean entertainment industry has been going from strength to strength. After ‘Kingdom,’ ‘Parasite, ‘Squid Game,’ and ‘Dr. Brain,’ comes the space horror ‘The Silent Sea.’ The series relies on atmospheric terror, lingering for a few extra moments on certain scenes to build the tension. Set in a dystopic future, the story follows a group of astronauts as they travel to a lunar station to retrieve something referred to only as the “Sample.” Upon their arrival, they soon find several discrepancies in the story they have been told about the facility. But then, they realize that their mission might hold the key to human salvation. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Silent Sea.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
ENTERTAINMENT
koalasplayground.com

Netflix Sci-fi Drama The Silent Sea with Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon Premieres to Tepid Reviews on Christmas Eve

There may be a pause in the Netflix K-drama hit train but it’s understandable, not every risk is going to work out. This Christmas Eve the streaming platform continued its one K-drama a month release and the big budget high profile drama selected to premiere on a big time slot was The Silent Sea. Starring Bae Doo Na, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon along with a big supporting cast of very recognizable actors and actresses in South Korea, the drama was supposed to be the tentpole of the Netflix 2021 K-drama production slate since it had the biggest names and also the most high brow concept. A true sci-fi story, it takes an Alien and Interstellar (i.e. slow, methodical, tense) approach to space travel, this time with a team of scientists sent to a moon space station to find out why over a hundred scientists perished years earlier. The early reviews range from mixed to tepid, finding the boring and confusing first episode and lack of character development a misstep from what is otherwise a promising story underneath. Looks like the big winner of the year in terms of Netflix produced dramas remains Squid Game followed by Hellbound, My Name, D.P., and Kingdom: Ashin of the North.
TV SERIES
The Tab

This is where you recognise the cast of Netflix’s The Silent Sea from

K-dramas have been popping off this year – whether you like gritty sci-fi, dystopian drama or soap operas, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s binge-watching needs. Squid Game was by far the most successful, with millions of us watching the sickening events unfold on the Korean series. But new series The Silent Sea is threatening to take over as the most popular K-drama of 2021.
TV SERIES
koalasplayground.com

Dr. Who Fans Complain that Netflix K-drama The Silent Sea is a Ripoff of the 2009 Episode The Waters of Mars

The recently premiered Netflix sci-fi drama The Silent Sea was did not get as much positive reception from the critics as the prior few Netflix premiered dramas did and the viewership also is not as high. But the viewers who did watch appear to like it as the general audience commentary has been positive, with the general view that the first two episodes could have been better but the drama swings into gear after. Now it’s being called out by fans of cult BBC series Dr. Who for the story ripping off a 2009 episode of Dr. Who called The Waters of Mars. It also deals with an alien virus that causes the infected humans to vomit tons of water. It is a unique story element much like if I ever see a sci-fi movie set in space where extraterrestrial creatures pop out of a host human’s stomach I’ll immediately call foul that it’s ripping off Alien. With that said, having the same one element but then handled differently with the overarching story is overall not a full no-no but more like a slap on the wrist don’t do that again.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Will Gong Yoo’s Neck Tattoo in The Silent Sea Save Us From Drought? Paradoxically, Yeah.

Spoilers follow for The Silent Sea. There are many mysteries at the heart of The Silent Sea, the South Korean sci-fi miniseries that dropped on Netflix on December 24. Why is humanity so selfish that it allowed the world to plunge into environmental devastation? What help could space exploration, specifically the resources found on the moon, provide? Is there a future for humankind?
CELEBRITIES
seoulbeats.com

SB End-of-Year Review, 2021: Unique Premises & Diverse Offerings of Dramas

2021 was a chaotic and confusing year for the most part, but K-drama viewers were blessed with snazzy Netflix originals and dramas with all sorts of fascinating premises. Some of these achieved global prominence and others pushed the boundaries of what K-dramas could be. Aastha, Anna and Sadie discuss their top 5 picks of 2021.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is The Silent Sea Filmed?

Touted as the first Korean sci-fi series to be set in space, ‘The Silent Sea’ is based on the 2014 short film titled ‘The Sea of Tranquility.’ Set in the year 2075, where Earth has been destroyed by severe climate change, a group of astronauts is given 24 hours to retrieve samples from an abandoned research station on the moon. The mystery adventure series does a great job of painting a bleak picture of humanity’s future on the planet. A significant portion of the show also takes place on the lunar surface. Naturally, the visuals must have gotten you curious about the filming locations. In that case, what we know might interest you!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy