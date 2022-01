Gaon Chart has released its chart rankings for the week of December 12 to December 18. With the exception of IVE’s “ELEVEN,” which maintained its place at No. 4, the top five albums on Gaon’s album chart for the week of December 12 to 18 are new entries. NCT’s third studio album, “Universe,” topped the rankings, followed by TWICE’s “Formula of Love: O+T=<3 (Result File Ver.)” at No. 2. WINNER’s Song Mino’s “TO INFINITY” came in at No. 3, followed by NCT 127’s “Favorite” (which has already been certified triple platinum) at No. 5.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO