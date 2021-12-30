ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples Zoo tiger shot & killed after attacking man who stuck arm in enclosure

By Katelyn Massarelli
 6 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. – The Naples Zoo Malayan tiger, Eko, is dead after attacking a cleaning worker who stuck his arm in the enclosure. A Collier County deputy shot the tiger after attacking the man Wednesday evening.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man with a third-party cleaning service contracted by the zoo was attacked after petting or feeding the tiger. Both of these aren’t authorized by the zoo, according to deputies.

Preliminary information given to CCSO officials suggests the 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure after the man put his arm through a fence barrier of the enclosure.

The sheriff’s office said the first deputy on scene tried to get the tiger to release the man’s arm after kicking the enclosure. The deputy was forced to shoot the tiger.

The man in his 20’s was flown to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Deputies said he is being considered a trauma alert.

Eko the Malayan tiger at Naples Zoo shot and killed after attacking a cleaning crew member

Eko the tiger did retreat into the back of the enclosure after he was shot. Deputies said they flew a drone into the enclosure after the incident.

Eko came to the Naples Zoo back in December 2019, according to officials.

A chopper was seen landing in the area, according to witnesses. Crime scene tape is up at the zoo as deputies and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigate.

Naples Zoo officials said the zoo will be closed Thursday, December 30 with plans to reopen Friday.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 11

Guest
6d ago

Another animal killed for the stupidity of a man. So sorry for the tiger.

Reply
17
JoeJoe2u
6d ago

The cop shot the wrong animal..

Reply(1)
24
 

