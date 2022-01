The shooter who killed five people and injured others in a rampage in Denver, Colorado, was known to authorities and had written books about murdering residents of the city, reports suggest. Lyndon James McLeod, an alleged author and former Denver tattoo business owner, was identified by authorities on Tuesday as the shooter who was shot dead by police. Paul Pazen, the head of Denver Police Department, said McLeod was known to almost all of his victims and had been on his department’s radar before Monday’s shootings. His victims were reportedly targeted based on historic personal and businesses dealings, authorities...

