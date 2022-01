COVID-19 testing hosted by the Orange County Health Department is done with no out-of-pocket cost (insurance will be billed). For those without insurance the tests are also available and are free. Testing is conducted by two different vendors, StarMed Healthcare in Hillsborough (tests all ages) and Optum in Chapel Hill (does not test babies under the age of 1). We do not require a doctors note/referral, and we will test everyone with or without symptoms. We have interpreters on site and capacity to do virtual interpretation. Please register if you are able, but if that is a barrier, walk-ins are also welcome.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO