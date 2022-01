The ‘Spell of Restoration’ has been a recurring feature in the Dragon Quest series since the first game, and it comes with a unique twist for Dragon Quest X Offline. If you’ve never heard of the Spell of Restoration, it started as a password system in Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II. Back in the earlier Famicom days, save datas weren’t a thing. Instead, players had to save a password that was written down and later entered to resume the progress. This was done by using the Spell of Restoration. By the time Dragon Quest III was released, we had battery backup, so it made it possible to create save files, which made the Spell of Restoration and other similar password systems obsolete.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO