Dara Mentions YG Entertainment and 2NE1 As She Received First Daesang at the 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards

By Eunice Dawson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandara Park achieved her first Daesang after going solo! During her speech, the female icon mentioned 2NE1 and her former agency YG Entertainment for this hilarious reason. On the afternoon of Dec. 29, the 2021 MBC Entertainment Awards was held at MBC's new building in Sangam, which was attended by the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbc Entertainment Awards#Yg Entertainment#Awards Ceremony#Sangam#2ne1#Daesang Award
