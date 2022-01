For the first time this season, the women’s Oklahoma basketball is ranked among the nation’s top-25 teams. Both the Sooner men and women have been hovering the past couple of weeks just outside of the top-25 rankings, but this week the Lady Sooners make their first appearance of the 2021-22 season in the Associated Press Top 25. OU moved up three spots in the AP voting this week to take over the No. 23 position in the rankings.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO