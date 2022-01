Jordan Poole’s dynamic nature on offense goes well beyond his shooting and ability to explode at the point of attack. It’s easy to focus on the things he does brilliantly with the rock in his hands. His handles are not only tight and compact — he whips them out at a speed that razzles and dazzles defenders. Before they know it, Poole has already blown by a couple of steps, ready to attack the rim with frenzy and vigor that belies his slight 6-foot-4-inch frame.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO