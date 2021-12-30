ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Smith, Mississippi State beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wo9Rs_0dYhQokr00
1 of 5

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 18 points and had a career-high five steals, Shakeel Moore added 15 points, five assists and four steals and Mississippi State pulled away in the second half Wednesday to beat short-handed Arkansas 81-68 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Smith shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and Moore hit 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Iverson Molinar scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and finished with five assists for Mississippi State (10-3).

Senior JD Notae, who is averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game this season, and freshman Chance Moore did not play for the Razorbacks (10-3) due to illness. Notae, who was named the SEC’s sixth man of the year last season, has scored in double figures in each game and his 2.7 steals lead the conference.

Kamani Johnson, a junior forward who transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas-Little Rock, has been suspended from the program indefinitely.

Smith, who hadn’t played since an 81-76 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 5 due to a broken pinky toe on his right foot, threw down a dunk with 11 seconds left in the first half to make it 33-31 and Mississippi State led the rest of the way.

Molinar made a jumper to push the lead into double figures for good and then hit two free throws that capped a 13-4 run and made it 59-47 with 11:26 left.

Stanley Umude, a graduate transfer from South Dakota, tied his season high with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting for Arkansas. Davonte Davis also made 7 of 12 from the field and finished with 15 points, five assists and two steals.

Mississippi State tied its season-high with 12 steals and scored 25 points off 17 Arkansas turnovers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NBA Prospect Watch: Wisconsin’s Davis breaking out

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis spent his freshman year coming off the bench and playing a supporting role for a senior-laden team. Davis now is the Badgers’ featured performer and is making the most of his opportunity while catching the attention of NBA scouts. For now, he’s helping Wisconsin overcome the loss of all those seniors and emerge as a legitimate Big Ten contender.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Mississippi Basketball
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi College Basketball
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
City
Starkville, MS
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Pelicans star Zion Williamson rehabbing away from the team

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to allow star forward Zion Williamson to continue his rehabilitation from a broken foot away from team headquarters. Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said Wednesday that the club agreed that “in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”
NBA
The Associated Press

Cousins returns from COVID-19 absence to Vikings for finale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With Kirk Cousins cleared from COVID-19 protocols, the Minnesota Vikings plan to play their starting quarterback in the meaningless final game against Chicago along with the rest of their regulars who are healthy enough for action. Cousins was activated Wednesday from COVID-19 reserve, ending his five-day...
NFL
The Associated Press

NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl. That’s not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year’s title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

709K+
Followers
370K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy