49ers sign ex-Kingsburg QB Tyler Bray to their practice squad

By Andrew Marden
 6 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Francisco 49ers signed Tyler Bray to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Bray, a former standout at Kingsburg High School, worked out for the team on Tuesday.

Tyler Bray first entered the NFL in 2013 as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs. He spent five seasons in Kansas City, followed by three seasons in Chicago. He has appeared in two games in his NFL career.

