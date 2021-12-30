ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Creque’s 37 enough for Fitch to tame Twinsburg

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6TDN_0dYhPs0K00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Zayda Creque sank seven three-pointers to finish with 37 in Fitch’s 60-22 win over Twinsburg. Creque drained six three-point baskets in the first half.

Destanie McCullough added nine for the Lady Falcons.

Fitch (7-5) has now won three games in a row with a matchup with Harding on the horizon next week (January 5).

Grove City edges Chartiers Valley at the buzzer

Twinsburg was led by Logan Pride, who scored 11 points.

The Tigers will visit Kent Roosevelt on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Twinsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Twinsburg, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Austintown, OH
Twinsburg, OH
Basketball
City
Grove City, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tame#The Lady Falcons#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy