Creque’s 37 enough for Fitch to tame Twinsburg
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Zayda Creque sank seven three-pointers to finish with 37 in Fitch’s 60-22 win over Twinsburg. Creque drained six three-point baskets in the first half.
Destanie McCullough added nine for the Lady Falcons.
Fitch (7-5) has now won three games in a row with a matchup with Harding on the horizon next week (January 5).
Twinsburg was led by Logan Pride, who scored 11 points.
