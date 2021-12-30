Work on San Ysidro Road rescheduled

On January 5, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Humboldt County Public Works Roads Division will be installing battery backup’s at the intersection of Central Avenue at Sutter Road and Central Avenue at Heartwood Drive. We will be shutting the power off at each of the intersections so the Signals will be dark. We will be placing Stop Signs out, so please treat these intersections as an all way stop.

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO