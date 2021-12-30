Work on San Ysidro Road rescheduled

Norfolk Southern will be working on several railroad crossings in Floyd County in the coming weeks by removing old rotted ties, replacing with new ties, and surfacing through the crossings. The railroad will perform the work, and post appropriate notices before work is done. Floyd County E-911 will also be...
Work began this week on Phase II of the San Dieguito Lagoon Wetland Restoration project intended to create a new trail connection, expand river habitat and convert former agricultural fields to tidal wetlands, it was announced Wednesday. The San Diego Association of Governments, the California Department of Transportation, and the...
On January 5, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Humboldt County Public Works Roads Division will be installing battery backup’s at the intersection of Central Avenue at Sutter Road and Central Avenue at Heartwood Drive. We will be shutting the power off at each of the intersections so the Signals will be dark. We will be placing Stop Signs out, so please treat these intersections as an all way stop.
STONECREST, GA— Due to recent heavy rains a portion of Zinzendorf Drive, near Herrenhut Road in Stonecrest, has been damaged. Repair crews working to to stabilize the road until permanent repairs are made. Motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 3. The following are City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:. G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd. Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Public Works started operations at midnight last night. Crews began plowing the primary roads before moving onto high density neighborhoods. Officials are also testing out a new system to make plowing more efficient and effective in the city. It tracks which roads have already...
EL PASO, Texas — After a small break from traffic closures, TXDOT crews will be working again in areas across El Paso. One of those major closures is near downtown. I-10 West will be closed from Dallas to Downtown including exit ramps. Crews will have this area shut down...
City of Mountlake Terrace public works employees continued to stay busy keeping the city’s primary travel routes passable, as fresh snow fell Wednesday night into Thursday and frigid temperatures persisted in the Puget Sound region. Once again, the city’s plows initially focused on maintaining arterials and primary routes before...
Roadwork on a few area projects are continuing today (Wednesday 12/29), according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. Carroll County Route JJ is closed for a culvert replacement from County Road 248 to County Road 260. The work is expected to be completed by 3:30 this afternoon. In Daviess County,...
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Due to inclement weather, crews have pushed back plans for bridge work in Harrison Couty. The northbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall will now be taken down the night of Sunday, Jan. 9. In preparation, traffic over the bridge will...
Bridge replacement work on Staton House Road near N.C. 33 will close a portion of the road for nine months, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported. The work near Mount Pleasant Christian Church is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 3. Crews will replace the bridge over Johnson Mill Run.
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. DISTRICT-WIDE. ACTIVITIES:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
A road running over a tributary of the River Severn will be closed for three weeks for repair work. The work will require the temporary closure of Leaton Lodge Culvert from January 5. The culvert carries a C classified road over a tributary of the river between Forton Farm junction...
Carolina Road near Cypress Chapel Road will close Jan. 3 as the Carolina Road Bridge over Cypress Swamp will be replaced, according to the city’s Department of Public Works. Detours will be in place for both cars and trucks. The road had been scheduled to close Nov. 29 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A number of roads in Whatcom County are still closed due to damage from flooding in November. Birch Bay-Lynden Road remains closed by a washout at California Creek near Hamm Road. Emergency repairs are expected to be completed by mid-January. Design and permitting needs for...
The Kuskokwim Ice Road crew will begin plowing and marking the Kuskokwim Ice Road on Jan. 5. That’s according to Bethel Search and Rescue member and the Director of Operations for the Native Village of Napaimute, Mark Leary. Leary manages the crew that plows the ice road. Leary said that the ice has thickened up nicely after the recent cold spell.
Using a federal highway administration grant, Carbon County will treat 55 miles worth of road surface along the Jack Creek and Hanna Leo Rods with a chemical compound meant to mitigate the amount of dust kicked up by vehicles. Cali O’Hare has the details. Pictured above: A 2017 file...
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council completed their business on Tuesday in relatively quick order as major fiscal items were approved regarding contractors' asphalt and concrete bids. The city approved Martell Construction's bid of $298,222.25 for the Concrete Replacement Program. The only bid received for the paving work was Northeast Asphalt's bid of $846,620.22. Mayor David Ward shares those details and other actions taken on Tuesday evening.
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The long wait for all power to be restored in Nevada County has a new end in sight, only it’s not giving anyone immediate relief.
Pacific Gas and Electric is sending alerts to customers that power should be restored by January 11 in the areas hit hardest by the Christmas weekend snowstorm. That would mean no power for a full two weeks and a day if the outages do last that long.
Rusty Witwer’s solution for his Nevada County home with power and no hot water is a propane powered camping stove set up next to his kitchen...
