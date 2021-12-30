Missing 3-year-old found safe by Kansas law enforcement

TOEPKA (KSNT) – A missing 3-year-old has been found safely by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement groups.

According to a post by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2:15 p.m. the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a young child had gone missing in the Montara neighborhood. Deputies, corporals, sergeants, detectives, a drone and K-9 units were dispatched to the area and began looking for the missing child.

Additional support was requested from the Sheriff’s Office Motorized Posse and the Kansas Search and Rescue but the child was found safe.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to call 911 if a child is missing.

