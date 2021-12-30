ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Missing 3-year-old found safe by Kansas law enforcement

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFhRE_0dYhPPbN00

TOEPKA (KSNT) – A missing 3-year-old has been found safely by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement groups.

According to a post by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2:15 p.m. the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a young child had gone missing in the Montara neighborhood. Deputies, corporals, sergeants, detectives, a drone and K-9 units were dispatched to the area and began looking for the missing child.

Additional support was requested from the Sheriff’s Office Motorized Posse and the Kansas Search and Rescue but the child was found safe.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to call 911 if a child is missing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Woman accidentally shot by child in Wamego

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A woman is in critical condition recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest after a juvenile accidentally shot her Wednesday morning, according to the Wamego Police Department. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Wamgego Police Department responded to the home at 105 East Valley at 8:22 a.m. and found the […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Suspect in $17,000 Kansas insulin pump theft identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The woman responsible for stealing a 19-year-old’s car, insulin pump and other personal belongings has been identified by the Topeka Police Department. According to TPD Lieutenant Manuel Munoz, the suspect has been identified as Jessica Dawn Riley-Perkins. UPDATE: This person was identified, located and later arrested and booked into jail. Additional details […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man sentenced to 21 years in drive-by shooting case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting incident that left one man seriously injured. According to a recent press release from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Shardell Shakur Jackson was charged in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in 2020. On March 8, 2020, police were called […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

TPD: Juveniles take gun from car, fire at resident before running from police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gunfire erupted in a Topeka neighborhood Tuesday morning when a resident walked outside his home and confronted two people “prowling” on their property according to authorities. The resident walked outside to investigate and was confronted by two individuals, according to police. One of the individuals fired at the resident. The incident happened […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Car crashes, becomes upside-down in creek bed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash on Wednesday ended with the vehicle upside-down in a creek-bed, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. First reported to the SCSO’s Facebook account, shortly after noon on Jan. 5 people began dialing 911 in regards to a vehicle that had gone off the road near SE 53rd St. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff: Topeka man threatened to ‘kill family members, burn the house down and kill any law enforcement officers that responded’

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old man who “threatened to kill family members, burn the house down and kill any law enforcement officers that responded” is now in custody with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Dylan R. Wymore, 21, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Wymore was charged […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toepka#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Kansas man charged for making fake money

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been charged for making fake money. The man, 57-year-old Johnny Hockaday, of Wichita, is accused of manufacturing and possessing counterfeit federal currency of various denominations in 2019 and attempting to defraud a business using four counterfeit $100 bills in September 2021. A federal grand jury in Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Several water main breaks affecting Topeka simultaneously

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Utilities Department has issued an “Urgent Alert” notifying residents there are currently several active water main breaks in the city. According to authorities, the breaks are being repaired in order of severity. It is possible that residents may be experiencing low water pressure, or even no water pressure, at this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy