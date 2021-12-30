ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed law banning handheld devices while driving

KCCI.com

Proposed Iowa law would ban handheld devices while driving

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new proposal in the upcoming Iowa legislative session could ban the use of handheld devices while driving. When Iowa lawmakers return for the upcoming legislative session, some will revisit the push to ban all cellphone use while driving. Right now, just texting is banned.
IOWA STATE
Panhandle Post

AAA: Drive safely while viewing holiday lights

BURNSVILLE, MN. – Enjoying holiday lights from your car is a great way to get into the holiday spirit, but it can also be extremely dangerous if you’re not careful. Between the warmer weather we are currently seeing and how early it gets dark this time of year, there are a lot of pedestrians out for evening walks as the holiday lights are turning on.
CARS

