Proposed law banning handheld devices while driving

Royal Sovereign issued a recall for portable air conditioner models that pose fire and burn hazards. That's because of a faulty drain motor in the units that can ignite the plastic enclosure. As a result, the malfunction can lead to fires and injury. The company is aware of at least one death that followed the use of one of the faulty air conditioners. If you have any of the Royal Sovereign/Royal Centurian portable air conditioners from the recall at home, you should stop using them right away. The...

ACCIDENTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO