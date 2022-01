We are four days into a brand new year, which here in America can only mean that the 2022 tax season is just around the corner. While the COVID-19 pandemic along with the omicron variant could cause delays in tax season, everything is on schedule as of January 4. IRS officials are maintaining the current tax season calendar for 2022 so far, which means it’s time to start thinking about returns.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO