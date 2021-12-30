Percent positives and testing information varies by county

Good afternoon, this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with updated information on the Town’s distribution of COVID tests to Madison residents. Yesterday the Town received a shipment of 2,880 single, at-home COVID tests from the state of Connecticut. The state has asked municipalities to prioritize a portion of this supply to frontline workers, including first responders, childcare workers, public/private school staff, as well as other vulnerable populations. The Town will be setting aside tests for these targeted groups and be reaching out directly to them this week to arrange delivery. In addition, the Town plans to distribute approximately 1,900 tests to Madison’s general population early this week at the Madison Surf Club.

MADISON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO