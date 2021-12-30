ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Percent positives and testing information varies by county

WRAL
 6 days ago

www.wral.com

iheart.com

Onondaga County Changing Procedure After Testing Positive

Syracuse, N.Y. - The number of Onondaga County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 is continuing to surge by triple-digits. There were 845 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday which is the third-highest single-day total of the pandemic. County Executive Ryan McMahon says there are over 62-hundred active cases and 157 people hospitalized for treatment of the illness. The countywide death toll is unchanged at 946.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Executive tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich tested positive for COVID-19, but the council says he will maintain his responsibilities while sick.  In a public statement, the Montgomery County Council wished Elrich a full and swift recovery from COVID-19 and assured the community he will continue to perform his responsibilities as County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
madisonct.org

Test Kit Information

Good afternoon, this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with updated information on the Town’s distribution of COVID tests to Madison residents. Yesterday the Town received a shipment of 2,880 single, at-home COVID tests from the state of Connecticut. The state has asked municipalities to prioritize a portion of this supply to frontline workers, including first responders, childcare workers, public/private school staff, as well as other vulnerable populations. The Town will be setting aside tests for these targeted groups and be reaching out directly to them this week to arrange delivery. In addition, the Town plans to distribute approximately 1,900 tests to Madison’s general population early this week at the Madison Surf Club.
MADISON, CT
castlepinesco.gov

COVID Testing and Vaccine Information

Just as a reminder, there are a few COVIDCheck state testing sites in Douglas County including EchoPark Stadium, the Douglas County Justice Center and Skyridge Medical Center. Be sure preregister and make an appointment. Find more info HERE. If you are looking to get a COVID vaccine, the Castle Pines...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
wcti12.com

NC records highest daily percent positive rate at 21.9 percent

RALEIGH, Wake County — The first updated COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina since Christmas show a significant jump in cases. The newly released numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show the highest daily percent positive rate ever recorded at 21.9 percent. January 4 was the previous record at 17 percent.
RALEIGH, NC

