ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

3 people accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of retail in Salinas

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPB5u_0dYhNtWx00

SALINS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Police is looking for three suspects who are accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YmpKu_0dYhNtWx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JHKv_0dYhNtWx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1Foj_0dYhNtWx00

"The community has been very helpful in SPD’s efforts to curb the theft in our City and hold the people accountable for their actions," Salinas PD said on social media . "We are once again asking for the community’s help in identifying these three thief’s."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2432LO_0dYhNtWx00

The post 3 people accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of retail in Salinas appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 2

sammy your mammy
5d ago

That’s right if you’re still over $1000 we’re coming after you but if you still under $1000 go right ahead it’s all fine

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina man wanted for attempted murder

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Police Department is looking for a 42-year-old man wanted for attempted murder. On Dec. 30, Bonilla was accused of driving in the parking lot while firing multiple shots from his handgun, police said. According to the press release, his bullets hit a fence a dumpster, and cars nearby, but no The post Marina man wanted for attempted murder appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Morning Crash on Highway 68 Under Investigation

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) -- The Monterey Police Department is investigating a crash that happened on Highway 68 early Monday morning, affecting traffic in both directions for some time. Video: Scott Rates KION KION's Scott Rates captured video and images of the scene on Highway 68 near Josselyn Cyn Rd. The California Highway Patrol confirms to The post Morning Crash on Highway 68 Under Investigation appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Salins#Spd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspect arrested for shooting in Gilroy which left one dead and another injured

GILROY Calif. (KION) Gilroy police said they arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and another person hurt. According to Gilroy Police, the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday with help of the Morgan Hill Police Department, the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team, the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team The post Suspect arrested for shooting in Gilroy which left one dead and another injured appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy