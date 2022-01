GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help in figuring out who is suspected of robbing two people at gunpoint outside of a law office on Dec. 17. According to detectives, a man and woman were robbed just before 7 p.m. that night at the Law Office of Kelvin Atkinson along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Both victims were outside of the building when the male suspect approached them. The suspect then threatened the pair with a gun and demanded property, which he reportedly got from the male victim. The suspect then ran away toward East Main Avenue and South Oakland Street.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO