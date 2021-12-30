Shooting leaves small child with “life-threatening” injuries

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport are searching for 14-year-old Mikayla Arata, who was last seen on December 13th. According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, Mikayla may be in the local area or she may travel to Lincoln, Illinois. “Juvenile female that walked off from a house that she was […]

FREEPORT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO