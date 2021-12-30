ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Shooting leaves small child with “life-threatening” injuries

 6 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are investigating after a small child was shot.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Searles Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Police say the child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story…

John kimino
6d ago

last weekend belvedere two brothers were killed young kids due to the sins of their father 2 weeks ago a little girl and Rockford was shot due to the sins of their parents now this child was shot I am sure it was meant for our parents or order sibling he's innocent kids are dying due to gun violence there are aimed for adults that are not doing the right things in life Rockford this needs to stop these innocent victims are children not too long ago a child was shot through the backseat of the car that another driver was shooting at some other car the bullet went through the window and struck the child in the head the mother did not even know the child was dead until she got home I have no clue what we have to do or where to begin but something needs to be done

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in Rockford Tuesday, police issue charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have issued charges against Shawndel Wilbourn, 23, after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on N. Winnebago Street late Tuesday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 700 block of N. Winnebago Street around 11:55 p.m. and found the victim inside a home. He was pronounced dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police searching for missing Mt. Morris teen

MT. MORRIS, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for 15-year-old Katelyln Kirby, who went missing on December 29th. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Kirby is described as a white female, 5’3″, 210 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the […]
MOUNT MORRIS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police searching for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport are searching for 14-year-old Mikayla Arata, who was last seen on December 13th. According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, Mikayla may be in the local area or she may travel to Lincoln, Illinois. “Juvenile female that walked off from a house that she was […]
FREEPORT, IL
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit man charged with gun, drug crimes

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 39, has been charged with distribution and possession of crack cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A federal grand jury leveled the indictments against Reed on Wednesday, which included 3 counts of distribution of crack cocaine, 1 count of possession, 1 count of possession […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in deadly Bradley Police shooting appears in court

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A court appearance led to more details about last week’s shooting that killed an Illinois police officer and critically wounded her partner. Xandria Harris appeared before a Kankakee County judge Monday afternoon. She and Darius Sullivan are accused of killing Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic at a motel last Wednesday. Prosecutors said that […]
BRADLEY, IL
