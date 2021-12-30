Shooting leaves small child with “life-threatening” injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police are investigating after a small child was shot.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Searles Avenue early Wednesday evening.
Police say the child suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
No other details have been released.
