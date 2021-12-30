ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Right or wrong?: How La Crosse health-care leaders use ethics to make decisions

By Jordan Fremstad
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Uf32_0dYhNWQM00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — As hospitals fill up and medical supplies are needed for more people, health-care leaders are forced to make even more tough decisions. How do you decide who’s health matters more?

Most of us strive to do what is right.

“We have to be cognizant of the needs of everybody in the hospital,” said Dr. Wayne Bottner, a hematologist at Gundersen Health System.

Right now, blood supply is critically low. Versiti Blood Center in Milwaukee supplies Gundersen Health System. Bottner said Versiti’s supply illustrates the problem.

“Rarely has more than three days’ supply of blood on hand at any given time,” Bottner said.

The reason Gundersen kept up, for the time being, is because the hospital is so full it has suspended many elective surgeries that require blood.

“So we’re actually keeping up a little better than we were worried we would,” he said.

Once hospitals solve their capacity problems, then the blood shortage issue becomes magnified as doctors perform more surgeries.

“We’re constantly robbing Peter to pay Paul and vice versa,” Bottner said.

Bottner has to decide who receives the available resources. However, he doesn’t do it alone.

“We would never want a physician at the bedside to do that,” said Tom Harter, Gundersen’s bioethics and humanities director. “The psychological stress of that is extremely high.”

Health-care decisions are a wide, murky river that Harter helps bring into focus.

“Morality is about the beliefs that people have about what’s right and wrong,” Harter said. “Ethics is about what to do in particular situations.

“We can safely delay something. It doesn’t mean you don’t work on it.”

The hospital prioritizes patients at the highest risk of death. Blood cancer patients are one example.

“If you have acute leukemia, that’s an emergency — that’s not an elective,” Bottner said.

As hospitals fill and resources evaporate, making medical decisions is much harder

“It’s devastating to an individual and a family when they find out that they can’t get a service that they really need,” Bottner said.

The right decision for health-care providers is about the resources that exist and the people whose lives hang in the balance.

The Bioethics Network of the Upper Midwest is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Harter says. They want people’s perspectives in communities involved in healthcare ethics conversations.

Gundersen leaders still encourage people to donate blood. Here are some options to donate.

American Red Cross

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin

Gundersen Health System

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
UPDATE: La Crosse man dies in crash on I-90 in snowy conditions
Cold weather can be dangerous for pets

Donation push continues for Salvation Army of La Crosse County’s Red Kettle campaign

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATED: Mayo, Gundersen offering COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds starting this week. The head of Mayo Clinic’s vaccine research, Dr. Gregory Poland, said, the decision reflects FDA guidelines. “Just as we predicted, we have a major surge right after the holidays because of travel, and people getting together and...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic fires 1% of staff due to COVID vaccine requirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WKBT) — About 1 percent of Mayo Clinic Health System’s staff were fired Wednesday after failing to comply with Mayo’s requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health system released a statement saying that 99% of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with the vaccination program. “Mayo Clinic transitioned to a required COVID-19 vaccination program for...
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: COVID-19 pill available in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the state has received its first allocation of the pills to treat COVID-19. The oral antiviral treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply is extremely limited and the National Institutes of Health have told providers to prioritize prescribing the treatment to...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County COVID contact tracers reach capacity

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Health Department’s contact tracers for new COVID-19 cases have reached capacity, it announced Wednesday on its Facebook page. “Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, we have reached capacity. some positive cases may not receive a phone call,” the post said. Those who are tested will receive their results from a testing...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Worries about testing shortage rise as National Guard deployment at community testing sites ends on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)  — Some people are having a difficult time getting COVID-19 rapid tests, and the difficulty is expected to increase as the National Guard ends its deployment with community testing sites on Saturday. Sarah Schultz and her family began having headaches and fevers — symptoms of COVID-19 — soon after their close contact with someone who tested...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — A federal grand jury indicted a 36-year-old La Crosse man Wednesday with five counts of distributing fentanyl. Hardie The jury, sitting in the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison, charged Antoine Hardie with distributing fentanyl on June 24 and 30, July 14 and Sept. 14 and 17. The charges resulted from an investigation by the La...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Morality#Gundersen Health System#Versiti Blood Center
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Being realistic with New Year’s health resolutions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health experts want to help you make realistic New Year’s resolutions. Getting in better shape is consistently one of the most common New Year’s resolutions people make each year, but many have a hard time following through. Mayo Clinic physical therapist, Dani Johnson says one of the first hurdles that trips a lot of...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

COVID-19 testing up at Mayo Clinic Health System in southwest Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) —Demand for COVID-19 testing continues at La Crosse’s health-care centers. Staff at Mayo Clinic Health System say testing numbers are climbing. And testing Monday at the health system doubled when compared to before Thanksgiving. “With the holiday recently, our best guess is that we may see an increase in some demand for the next maybe two...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse businesses say wedding industry is booming

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights for love. “Everyone gets engaged over the holidays,” said Meagan Bjornstad, manager of Charlotte’s Bridal and Formal Wear in La Crosse. And while there seems to be a shortage of everything, there is no shortage of brides. “All of our stylists were booked solid today,” Bjornstad said....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nearly $7,800 of school supplies collected for students at Fort McCoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Nearly $7,800 of school supplies will help Afghan children at Fort McCoy. The donations were gathered during the “Operation Allies Welcome School Supply Drive.” Nearly 2,000 Afghans at the Monroe County military installation are attending classes on base. Community members were quick to respond. “We did not know what to expect. But once again the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
919
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy