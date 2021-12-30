Right or wrong?: How La Crosse health-care leaders use ethics to make decisions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — As hospitals fill up and medical supplies are needed for more people, health-care leaders are forced to make even more tough decisions. How do you decide who’s health matters more?

Most of us strive to do what is right.

“We have to be cognizant of the needs of everybody in the hospital,” said Dr. Wayne Bottner, a hematologist at Gundersen Health System.

Right now, blood supply is critically low. Versiti Blood Center in Milwaukee supplies Gundersen Health System. Bottner said Versiti’s supply illustrates the problem.

“Rarely has more than three days’ supply of blood on hand at any given time,” Bottner said.

The reason Gundersen kept up, for the time being, is because the hospital is so full it has suspended many elective surgeries that require blood.

“So we’re actually keeping up a little better than we were worried we would,” he said.

Once hospitals solve their capacity problems, then the blood shortage issue becomes magnified as doctors perform more surgeries.

“We’re constantly robbing Peter to pay Paul and vice versa,” Bottner said.

Bottner has to decide who receives the available resources. However, he doesn’t do it alone.

“We would never want a physician at the bedside to do that,” said Tom Harter, Gundersen’s bioethics and humanities director. “The psychological stress of that is extremely high.”

Health-care decisions are a wide, murky river that Harter helps bring into focus.

“Morality is about the beliefs that people have about what’s right and wrong,” Harter said. “Ethics is about what to do in particular situations.

“We can safely delay something. It doesn’t mean you don’t work on it.”

The hospital prioritizes patients at the highest risk of death. Blood cancer patients are one example.

“If you have acute leukemia, that’s an emergency — that’s not an elective,” Bottner said.

As hospitals fill and resources evaporate, making medical decisions is much harder

“It’s devastating to an individual and a family when they find out that they can’t get a service that they really need,” Bottner said.

The right decision for health-care providers is about the resources that exist and the people whose lives hang in the balance.

The Bioethics Network of the Upper Midwest is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Harter says. They want people’s perspectives in communities involved in healthcare ethics conversations.

Gundersen leaders still encourage people to donate blood. Here are some options to donate.

American Red Cross

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin

Gundersen Health System

