ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, court records show....

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
crossroadstoday.com

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday weeks before the planned Los Angeles ceremony over what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant, signaling what could be the start of another year of pandemic upheaval for awards season. The attempt at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eunice Kennedy Shriver
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Maria Shriver
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
handitv.com

In Memoriam: Remembering the TV stars we've lost in 2021

As we reach the end of the year, we want to take a moment to reflect upon the beloved television talents that have passed away in 2021. Over the past year, we have had to say goodbye to Emmy legends, beloved captains, barrier breakers, former child stars, and more. Thankfully, their wonderful work lives on.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Conan#Democratic#Republican
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy