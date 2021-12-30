ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Is Web 3.0 Really The Era Of A New World?

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

In this video, Daniele Monteleone, CEO and co-founder at Web3...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Fighting for Web 3.0: Digital wallet wars are the new browser wars

Most people might not remember that websites once had icons that said, “This site has been optimized for Internet Explorer,” but, two decades ago, it wasn’t uncommon. Just like today’s battle between Web 2.0 monopolies and Web 3.0 communities, at the beginning of the early consumer internet, there was a similar battle waged over who would own the portal to it: A closed-source global monopoly, or an open-source nonprofit.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
cryptonews.com

Immersive Tech: Is 2022 The Breakthrough Year?

In this keynote, Daniel Bernard, Venture Partner at Mindspring Capital, delves into the question of whether 2022 will be the breakthrough year for immersive tech. Recorded on November 18, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptonews.com

Banking Nightmares In Malta: Is PSD2 Open Banking The Answer?

JP Fabr, Partner at Seed, moderates a panel with Reece Delia, Head of Business Development at KSI Malta, Christopher Vella, Polymath and Boffin, and Julian Goffin, Executive Director and CEO at Finductive, who discuss how to avoid banking nightmares in the future. Recorded on November 18, 2021.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Lightning and the Creator Economy

In this recording, Bitcoin educator Anita Posch moderates a panel Lightning and the Creator Economy: How the Lightning Network Will Power New Revenue Models for Artists and Creators” featuring Desiree Dickerson, CEO and co-founder of THRDgames, Colin Harper, Journalist and Content creator at Luxor Technologies, Roy Sheinfeld, Co-founder and CEO of Breez Technology and Michael Tidwell, Head of System Operations at Zebedee.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Malta#Web3 Labs
cryptonews.com

The Evolution Of Token Offerings and Regulation Across Europe

Vasilisa Marinchuk, CEO at Center Blockchain Catalunya, moderates a panel featuring Tobias Seidl, Co-founder at Stokr, Anna Agu, Co-founder and Partner at Lex Law Office, Celine Moille, Lawyer at Deloitte and Jaguar-Adva Gal, CEO at Jaguar Lawyers, as they discuss token offerings and their regulation across Europe. Recorded on November...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Apollo Fintech Launches Apollo Smart Contract Engine as part of its Decentralized Web 3.0 Initiative

Apollo is Smart Contract engine was launched as part of its vision to build a truly decentralized web 3.0. The framework utilized in the Apollo Smart Contract Engine was designed to make smart contracts accessible to anyone, even those that are not familiar with programming. It does this by allowing users to access instant pre-coded templates for specific use cases.
TECHNOLOGY
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

Ethereum has averaged a 55% return in the month of January. The performance of Decentraland's in-world governance token is tethered to the success of its virtual playground with 300,000 monthly active users. Stablecoins like USD Coin offer folks the ability to generate healthy interest on crypto with steady trading prices.
MARKETS
BBC

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Once hailed as the "female Steve Jobs," Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of knowingly defrauding investors, but found not guilty of defrauding patients. The BBC's James Clayton spoke to one former investor about the downfall of Theranos, Holmes' Silicon Valley blood testing start-up once valued at $9bn (£7bn).
CELEBRITIES
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy