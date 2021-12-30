ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Dre finalizes divorce with $100 million settlement

By Diana Dasrath, Safia Samee Ali
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months of legal back and forth, rapper and producer Dr. Dre has finalized his divorce from Nicole Young with a $100 million settlement, sources familiar with the situation told NBC News on Wednesday. Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was married to Young for...

musictimes.com

Dr. Dre Net Worth: Rapper Faces Massive Amount Settlement With Ex-Wife Nicole Young Following Divorce

Rapper Dr. Dre has come to an agreement with his ex-wife, Nicole Young, to pay a massive amount following their settled divorce. TMZ reported that the producer has to pay Young $100 million after their property settlement agreement. And as planned, Dr. Dre will apparently pay by two installments, the first half to be paid this year, and the other half will be the following year.
Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
We Were Not Expecting What Jeff Lewis Shared About His Friendship Status with Vicki Gunvalson

Jeff Lewis and Vicki Gunvalson are two Bravolebs with huge personalities and a lot of opinions, so it's no surprise that they have had some drama in the past. However, the Flipping Out designer and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum seem to be in a better place. Jeff opened up about their friendship status during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (December 12).
Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond

Lisa Vanderpump left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the infamous “puppygate” scandal. When Lisa’s bestie, Kyle Richards, accused Lisa of lying and spreading tabloid stories about Dorit Kemsley and her “rehomed” pup, it was the death knell of their friendship. But while Lisa is no longer on RHOBH, she and Kyle still trade barbs in […] The post Kyle Richards Says Real Housewives”Was Terrible” & “Anxiety-Provoking” Until Lisa Vanderpump Left; Claims Lisa Demanded The Center Diamond appeared first on Reality Tea.
