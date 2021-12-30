Man arrested in Iowa with rifle and TikTok 'hit list' including Biden, Fauci, and Obama

A California man who was arrested in Iowa last week was on his way to the White House to kill politicians on a "hit list" that included President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to court records unsealed Wednesday.

Authorities found an AR-15-type rifle, ammunition, a medical kit, and body armor among the items in the car driven by Kuachua Brillion Xiong, a 25-year-old grocery store worker from Merced, California, reads a criminal complaint written by Secret Service agent Justin Larson.



Xiong, who was pulled over for driving aggressively in Cass County, Iowa , has been held in a Council Bluffs jail since Thursday, NBC News reported, citing sheriff's records.

Xiong left California on Dec. 18 after downloading videos to his cellphone from TikTok to compile a " hit list " of people he meant to kill, including Biden, Fauci , Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Larson wrote.

"[Xiong said] that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House ... and 'do whatever it takes' to complete his plan," Larson wrote in the complaint. "Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House."

According to the complaint, Xiong used a map app that listed his destination as the White House . Xiong also showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds along with a point he considered a "weak spot" based on previous research he had conducted, Larson said.

Xiong has been charged with making threats against a former U.S. president.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Locher ordered the court documents to be unsealed while noting the government had "not satisfied its burden of proving that the restriction of the right of public access is necessitated by a compelling government interest," the Sacramento Bee reported .

