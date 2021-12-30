Wren Laboratories temporarily closing COVID testing site on New Haven Green
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wren Laboratories is closing its testing site on the New Haven Green until Jan. 4.
The company posted the announcement on its Twitter page Wednesday morning.
They say they will continue to operate their saliva testing sites at 60 Sargent Dr. in New Haven from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and regular hours in Meriden and Middletown.
