New Haven, CT

Wren Laboratories temporarily closing COVID testing site on New Haven Green

By Isabella Gentile
 6 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wren Laboratories is closing its testing site on the New Haven Green until Jan. 4.

The company posted the announcement on its Twitter page Wednesday morning.

They say they will continue to operate their saliva testing sites at 60 Sargent Dr. in New Haven from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and regular hours in Meriden and Middletown. To book appointments at those sites, click here .

