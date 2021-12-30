ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKpyN_0dYhL9Ni00
Theranos Founder Fraud Trial Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, with her partner, Billy Evans, left, and mother, Noel Holmes, right, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The jury began their third day of deliberations in her fraud and conspiracy trial on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) (Nic Coury)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won't resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year's holiday weekend.

The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. The jury had already been scheduled to be off Friday, a federal court holiday.

The latest round of discussions occurred against a backdrop of intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting early Wednesday involving Holmes’ attorneys, and the judge presiding over the case.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the “in camera” hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes’ lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing.

The hearing transcript has been sealed, leaving the topics that were discussed a mystery. But it it’s not unusual for plea agreement discussions to take place while a jury deliberates over charges, especially the longer it takes to reach a verdict. The surprise decision to take Thursday off may also have been a focal point.

Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. If she is convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence in a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

Last week, the jury sent out two notes to Judge Davila -- one making a swiftly rejected request to take their instructions home with them for further study and another that allowed them a replay of a 2013 recording of Holmes discussing Theranos’ dealings with prospective investors.

The jurors didn't provide any inkling of their progress in deliberations this week.

The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Treasure hunters sue for records on FBI's Civil War gold dig

Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled Civil War-era gold in Pennsylvania are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself: government records of the FBI's excavation. Finders Keepers filed a federal lawsuit against the Justice Department over its failure to...
LAW
Action News Jax

Mexican governor denies drug links after photo with capos

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s Morelos state has denied any links to drug traffickers after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. Former Mexican national soccer team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco won the governorship of...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Downey, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Action News Jax

Meghan suit nets 1 pound on privacy, secret copyright sum

LONDON — (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex will receive a nominal 1-pound ($1.35) payment for invasion of privacy plus undisclosed damages for copyright infringement, under an agreement that ends her long-running dispute with Britain’s Mail on Sunday over the tabloid’s publication of a letter she wrote to her father.
CELEBRITIES
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
80K+
Followers
80K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy