NFL

Sam Darnold not thinking about the future

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Newton likely played his final home game at Bank of America Stadium last week. He has an uncertain future, as do the Panthers at the position. Sam Darnold will start for the team this week. He is the only quarterback on the roster for 2022, but the Panthers could look...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

The Spun

Matt Rhule Announces Plan For Panthers Starting Quarterback

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule appears to be sticking with his Week 17 starter. On Sunday, Sam Darnold started in the team’s loss against the Saints. And according to Rhule, that will be the case again for the season finale. During a Monday press conference, the Panthers coach told...
NFL
247Sports

Matt Rhule comments on Carolina Panthers' messy QB situation with Sam Darnold, Cam Newton

Sam Darnold returned to the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers, replacing Cam Newton Sunday. However, the team struggled again Sunday in an 18-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints and fell to 5-11. Head coach Matt Rhule did not blast his quarterback play, but acknowledged the team needed more consistency throughout the game.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Conor Orr- Not Surprised by Sam Darnold’s Struggles

There was a lot of mixed reaction when the Panthers traded for Sam Darnold back during the 2021 off-season, to be the starting QB for the Panthers. While in New York, Darnold was maligned by poor coaching, little supporting talent, which led to him being one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. Still, Matt Rhule saw something in Darnold, to make a move for him. After a 3-0 start, Rhule was looking like he made the right decision, but an avalanche of mistakes in the second against the Dallas Cowboys, brought back the Darnold everyone saw in New York, and it hasn't been the same since. This season, Carolina is 4-6 in games started by Darnold, as he has thrown for just 7 touchdowns, against 12 interceptions, as he has struggled to protect the football,even going back to his college days at USC. NFL writer for MMQB Conor Orr, joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier this afternoon, and had this to say about Darnold's play:
NFL
FanSided

4 critical observations from Sam Darnold’s performance at the Saints

What were some critical observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold’s performance at the New Orleans Saints in Week 17?. An expected move by the Carolina Panthers saw Sam Darnold make his first start since returning from injury at the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. It didn’t take Matt Rhule long to install the signal-caller into the lineup at the expense of Cam Newton against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and even though the former USC star struggled overall, the head coach felt this was the best way for the team to end a dismal run of form.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Ellis Williams: West-Coast Style Offense Could Benefit Darnold

It is safe to say that many Carolina Panthers fans have quit on QB Sam Darnold, and rightfully so, as Darnold has posted just 7 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season. But given how much he is owed next season, it is likely that Darnold will at least be on the roster, and will enter the off-season as the favorite to start the season opener in 2022. One of the many tasks at hand for Matt Rhule this off-season is to hire an offensive coordinator, after firing Joe Brady during the bye week. Rhule mentioned after the firing, that he stepped out of his comfort zone when hiring Brady, and wants to get to playing his brand of football. No names have been mentioned yet for the position, as Jeff Nixon is currently holding that role, and potentially auditioning to be the next OC, but Ellis Williams joined Wilson & Norfleet this afternoon, and this to say about the play-caller, in regards to Sam Darnold being the signal-caller:
NFL
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold's Last Chance?

Heading into the final week of the season, it appears that Sam Darnold will once again start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. Last Sunday, Darnold got off to a hot start completing his first nine passes. He finished the game completing 17 of 26 attempts, but had just 132 yards and an interception to show for it.
NFL
Yardbarker

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New Orleans

Opening comments: “I am obviously disappointed with the result. After a tough week of COVID, guys in and guys out, adjusted practice schedules, lots of distractions, I could not be more pleased with the effort but certainly not the result. I thought we had our opportunities to win the football game in the end. Our inability to protect the quarterback will certainly show up as one of the main stats. We had a chance to take the lead there in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, we missed a field goal. They answered it. It didn’t go our way.”
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL

