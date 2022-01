The proposed new Sun Down Chair is in the wrong direction! It won’t solve the problem it is intended to address and will ruin the Back Bowls’ well-known sanctuary. The epic lift line that occurs at Chair 5 in the first hour of a powder day never fails to go viral. The non-skier’s solution to save face is to add another lift to get more people out of the bowl to prevent the viral photo.

VAIL, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO