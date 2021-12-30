ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Armed robbery of Gastonia business leads to shots being fired at officers

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ys0ct_0dYhKTxE00

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Gastonia Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business, after which the suspect fired shots at officers and fled the scene.

According to investigators, the incident happened on the 2000 block of West Franklin Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The suspect, described as a Black man, could be driving a black or dark-green four-door Dodge Ram truck that is white or silver on the bottom half with stickers on the back window, including a USMC sticker. The truck’s left taillight is out but the left brake light works.

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Officers soon located the truck around West Rankin Avenue and North King Street when the suspect fired shots at officers. After the shots were fired, the suspect fled. No officers were struck by gunfire.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. No other details were provided at this time by investigators.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

WANTED: Deputies working to identify Catalytic Converters theft suspect near Mooresville

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing Catalytic Converters in the Mooresville area last month. According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is wanted for questioning after the Catalytic Converters were stolen around 3 a.m. on December 13. Deputies said the dark-colored […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Contractor accused of receiving nearly $13k to upgrade Iredell County home, never performing work

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man was charged after deputies said he received a $12,950 payment to upgrade a woman’s home but never performed the work, instead, spending the money elsewhere, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the woman met with investigators on November 4, 2021, who told […]
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Dodge#Fox 46 News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man struck by train, killed on tracks in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was struck by a train and killed Tuesday night while he was on the train track in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened in the area of Vernsdale Road and Rambo Road around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 4. […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Huntersville home, 3 vehicles destroyed in fire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A home and three vehicles were destroyed when a house in Huntersville went up in flames Wednesday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department. Officials the blaze started at a house in the 6920 block of Cascade Dream Court early Wednesday morning. The people and a dog were able […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadephia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals, fire officials said. Officials said at a news conference later in the morning that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating. Firefighters and police responded to […]
ACCIDENTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte pair charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from May collision, NCDOI says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people from Charlotte, who are friends, have both been charged with felony insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury from a May 2021 crash, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division. Timira Chiquita Glaspy, 31, and Dandre Lamar Morrison, 33, have both been charged with insurance […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy