Gov. Greg Gianforte acknowledged the high degree of transmissibility of the omicron COVID-19 variant but maintained at a press conference Tuesday at the Capitol that Montana would not return to a state of emergency or implement a vaccine mandate. "The state does not need to exercise emergency powers," Gianforte said at the press briefing, held […]

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO