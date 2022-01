This Is Us has made a name for itself with heartbreaking twists and turns for the Pearson family, and there will be no let-up during the sixth and final season. One of the major surprises will involve a remaining mystery between Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and Miguel (Jon Huertas). After Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, Rebecca and Miguel married, as viewers have known since the show's first season. However, it was later revealed there was a long gap between Jack's death and Rebecca's second marriage. Why did Miguel and Rebecca go their separate ways before marrying? That will be explained soon.

