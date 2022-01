MONTESANO, Wash. — The parents of a missing 5-year-old Oakville girl appeared in court Thursday on abandonment charges related to their other child. Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson are accused of withholding medication from their 6-year-old, who is the sibling of missing Oakley Carlson. Bowers and Carlson allegedly had not provided the medication, which is necessary for the child’s health, for 15 months.

