Springfield, MA

Baystate Health: 173 patients with COVID-19, 24 in critical care

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 173 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 24 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 132 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 22 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed
