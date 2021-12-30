Baystate Health: 173 patients with COVID-19, 24 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 173 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.Springfield working to reduce COVID-19 cases, improve vaccination numbers
Of those numbers reported, 24 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 132 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 22 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed
