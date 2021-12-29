ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama vs. Tennessee: How to watch, stream, listen

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etlfY_0dYhH5ze00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama hoops has had a rough second half of December after starting out strong to begin the month. Now, after losses to Davidson and Memphis, the Crimson Tide will look to get back in the win column and start conference play off with a win against the Tennessee Vols tonight.

Tip-off, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. CST Wednesday Dec. 29

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Television: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network / TuneIn app

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Connor Meadows commits to Tennessee

Connor Meadows announced his commitment to Tennessee Wednesday. “Go Big Orange,” Meadows said on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound 2022 offensive line prospect is from Peabody High School in Trenton, Tennessee. He will be a preferred walk-on with the Vols. Tennessee signed 20 prospects during the early signing period in...
TRENTON, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl game draws massive audience

It’s almost a given that the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game will draw more viewers than any of the other bowls. Throw that out the window when Ohio State is involved though. Add a Buckeye appearance on television with the excitement of a Utah fan base that had never been to Pasadena, and throw in the drama of the game, and well — it should be no surprise that the 48-45 OSU win in the Rose Bowl drew some massive numbers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Memphis, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest CBS Sports mock draft shows a bit of a surprise for the Jaguars

For the last few weeks, the debate has been which of the two top edge rushers should be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. On the one hand, there’s former No. 1 overall recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was very effective in college at Oregon but didn’t always have the production and battled injuries as a junior. On the other, there’s Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, a senior who had a breakout campaign in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Radio#American Football#Al Television#Twitter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State lands safety transfer from Oklahoma State

If there’s one area of the defense that struggled last year more than any other, it was the back-end, most notably the defensive backs. Ohio State ranked a paltry No. 97 in the country in passing yards allowed (246.2 yards per game). That won’t cut it at a place like OSU, and yeah, there were injury issues there, but still, it isn’t nearly up to snuff on the banks of the Olentangy.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Titans: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 18

The Houston Texans’ season comes to a merciful end as they host the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon for Week 18 at NRG Stadium. There is still plenty to play for. If the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon, they will have possession of the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The AFC road to the Super Bowl will go through Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan wide receiver declares for NFL draft

Tis the season for college football departures, whether it be through transfers or through NFL draft declarations. Thus far, Michigan football has lost a trio of defenders to transfer, another who has his eyes on the offensive side of the ball, one of its standout edge rushers to the draft, and now an offensive player is on the move.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football assistant passes away

While he wasn’t a Michigan football assistant for long, he donned the maize and blue for a time. And unfortunately, he’s gone too soon. Greg Robinson was Rich Rodriguez’s second defensive coordinator, after Scott Shafer departed after his first year overseeing the defense. Robinson was maligned as the leader of the defense, but he had a storied history of being a defensive coordinator, from coaching the Super Bowl-winning Denver Broncos, to being a two-time DC with the Texas Longhorns, to being the head coach at Syracuse.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy