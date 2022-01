MillenniumVR opened at 2360 E. Hwy. 114 in Southlake last month, according to a representative for the new business. MillenniumVR is a virtual reality entertainment center offering services in 30-minute increments in a lounge setting. Spaces available for VR sessions are physically separated and called pods. In addition to its virtual reality headsets, MillenniumVR is in the process of acquiring motion-simulated chairs that can sync to headsets in the near future. The center also offers virtual meditation massage services, which include access to a headset and a high-end massage chair, according to the representative. 817-912-1115. www.millenniumvr.com.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO