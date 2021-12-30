Stroke Survivor

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome celebrations will require vaccination. People are getting tested before New Year's. Temperatures should...

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: NYE and vaccinations

People are getting tested before New Year's. The pastor is remembered during a funeral. GPS device is used to track drugs stolen from pharmacies. Celebrating the New Year and redefining fun. Updated: 11 hours ago. L.C. Green is remembered for his dedication to the community.
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Rush to get rapid tests

Some celebrations will require vaccination. GPS device is used to track drugs stolen from pharmacies. The pastor is remembered during a funeral. Celebrating the New Year and redefining fun. Updated: 8 hours ago. L.C. Green is remembered for his dedication to the community.
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah girl discharged from hospital after liver transplant

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A little Neenah girl featured in an Action 2 News story has been released from a hospital following a liver transplant. Audrey Huss’ mom posted in the Stay with Audrey Grey Facebook group that Audrey was recently discharged after 27 days in the hospital. Action...
dakotanewsnow.com

Heart attacks most common during the winter holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks between December 25th and January first than at any other time of the year. A heart attack may seem like it comes suddenly, but there are things you can do to...
WBAY Green Bay

Waupun woman surprised with all-terrain wheelchair

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - One Waupun woman can now spend more time outside thanks to the Action Mobility Foundation for gifting her an all-terrain wheelchair. Abby Lane is a UW-Oshkosh student, who was injured in an automobile accident while in college in Michigan in 2015. The accident rendered her a paraplegic. Due to Abby being a Wisconsin resident, going to school in Michigan she did not qualify for the “no-fault” insurance coverage the state of Michigan grants for automobile accident victims. Abby’s family was left to pay for all the finances themselves and could not get help through insurance.
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: The drugged driving problem

It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. The former CDC director gives his thoughts. They well help the local teams. 3 Brilliant Minutes: Salt dangers for our waters. Updated: 5 hours ago. Salt isn't great for our waterways. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Bellin Health welcomes Navy team

The cancellation is due to omicron spread fears. It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. The former CDC director gives his thoughts. 3 Brilliant Minutes: Salt dangers for our waters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Salt isn't great for our...
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Mile of Music cancels NYE events

It will be a busy holiday and Packers weekend. The former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin gets a big surprise. The former CDC director gives his thoughts. They well help the local teams. 3 Brilliant Minutes: Salt dangers for our waters. Updated: 11 hours ago. Salt isn't great for our waterways.
CBS Denver

Colorado Avalanche Donation Program Focuses On Hockey Players Impacted By Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– This year’s annual Colorado Avalanche donation program with Toyota Hard Hat Heroes is focusing on those impacted by the Marshall Fire. (credit: Jason Grant and Leanne Othen) Each time the Colorado Avalanche players score a goal, Toyota stores donate $100 to Colorado Youth Hockey. The program is designed to recognize members of the Colorado hockey community who have experienced adversity. (credit: Tucker Collins) The Colorado Avalanche, CAHA, Pure Hockey and Toyota have teamed up to support players of all ages that have been affected by the Boulder County Fires. So far this week, 26 players- both youth and adult- have visited a Pure Hockey location to replace any and all equipment lost in the fire.
verywellhealth.com

Left-Sided Strokes: What to Expect

A stroke occurs when a lack of blood supply or bleeding causes damage to a region in the brain. Strokes in different parts of the brain cause different symptoms. A left-sided stroke is a stroke that damages the left side of the brain. This type of stroke typically causes language and speech problems, as well as physical symptoms that affect the right side of the body.
