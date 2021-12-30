Stroke Survivor

WAUPUN, Wis. (WBAY) - One Waupun woman can now spend more time outside thanks to the Action Mobility Foundation for gifting her an all-terrain wheelchair. Abby Lane is a UW-Oshkosh student, who was injured in an automobile accident while in college in Michigan in 2015. The accident rendered her a paraplegic. Due to Abby being a Wisconsin resident, going to school in Michigan she did not qualify for the “no-fault” insurance coverage the state of Michigan grants for automobile accident victims. Abby’s family was left to pay for all the finances themselves and could not get help through insurance.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO