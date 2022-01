The city of Pleasanton says it expects to receive the results of the latest Livermore Municipal Airport noise study, conducted in the last half of 2021, by the end of January. The data for what are called “single event noise” incidents — sound that is generated in a short time period, likely by a single aircraft — is useful because such events are the source of most complaints reported by residents, many of whom are concerned about a pending expansion request from KaiserAir.

