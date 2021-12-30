Reunion Tower Prepares For Biggest NYE Display Ever, Including Drones For The First Time

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They say “everything is bigger in Texas.” And that’s surely the case this New Year’s Eve.

The countdown to the New Year is on which means soon enough, the Dallas skyline will be filled with fireworks for Reunion Tower’s New Year’s Eve display.

“Even if we couldn’t make it anymore over the top we did this year and we’re adding 225 drones,” said Dusti Groskretutz, President of Reunion Tower.

It’s Reunion Tower’s first time including drones with their annual firework display. At 400 feet in the air, they will fly to create an array of different animations.

“Its a custom show made for a Reunion Tower. It’s going to work in combination with the fireworks, so we’re gonna have fireworks and drones going at the same time,” said Rick Boss of Sky Elements, a local DFW drone show company.

It’s understood to be the largest drone show ever to be hosted in Texas and that’s not to mention the signature fireworks.

About 5,000 fireworks will be a part of the show. That’s 1,000 more than last year.

“This is definitely our biggest show ever and it’s never been seen all together like this and hardly any communities, but let alone in Dallas. We are excited to be the first,” said Groskreutz.

We’re told the added elements won’t make the display longer, but fuller.

It’s set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, and will last until about 12:08 a.m.