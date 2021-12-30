ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Reunion Tower Prepares For Biggest NYE Display Ever, Including Drones For The First Time

By Nicole Nielsen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kN2xU_0dYhG0G800

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They say “everything is bigger in Texas.” And that’s surely the case this New Year’s Eve.

The countdown to the New Year is on which means soon enough, the Dallas skyline will be filled with fireworks for Reunion Tower’s New Year’s Eve display.

“Even if we couldn’t make it anymore over the top we did this year and we’re adding 225 drones,” said Dusti Groskretutz, President of Reunion Tower.

It’s Reunion Tower’s first time including drones with their annual firework display. At 400 feet in the air, they will fly to create an array of different animations.

“Its a custom show made for a Reunion Tower. It’s going to work in combination with the fireworks, so we’re gonna have fireworks and drones going at the same time,” said Rick Boss of Sky Elements, a local DFW drone show company.

It’s understood to be the largest drone show ever to be hosted in Texas and that’s not to mention the signature fireworks.

About 5,000 fireworks will be a part of the show. That’s 1,000 more than last year.

“This is definitely our biggest show ever and it’s never been seen all together like this and hardly any communities, but let alone in Dallas. We are excited to be the first,” said Groskreutz.

We’re told the added elements won’t make the display longer, but fuller.

It’s set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, and will last until about 12:08 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Lone Star NYE': Fireworks, Drones, Great Music & a Good Cause

Join NBC 5 for "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022" and support North Texas children, too. The hourlong live broadcast on New Year's Eve night will feature performances by county star Scotty McCreery. It all leads up to midnight and the biggest fireworks and drone show in the Central Time...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Installation underway for biggest NYE fireworks show in Central time zone

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — From 560 feet above the pavement, workers inside Dallas’ Reunion Tower are loading in fireworks and setting up launch sites for the Lone Star NYE fireworks show. “This show is so different than what most people understand fireworks to be,” Pyrotecnico Creative Director Matt Peterson...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lone Star NYE Gets Bigger, Brighter With Added Drone Show

While millions have come to love the massive 10-minute firework show that makes Lone Star NYE a must-watch event in North Texas, this year’s celebration will now be bigger and brighter. Joining the 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects above Reunion Tower will be a choreographed drone show. Sky Elements, a...
ELECTRONICS
culturemap.com

Reunion Tower presents Over the Top NYE

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. will present the sixth annual Texas-sized Over The Top NYE fireworks show. This year a new and never-seen-before element, a 225-drone light show, joins the 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects and 259 LED lights that promise to make the 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular the most memorable one since it first started lighting up the Dallas skyline in 2016.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reunion Tower#Sky Elements
brproud.com

Watch: See the NYE drone show over Dallas

DALLAS (NEXSTAR/NBCDFW) — A drone show was planned to complement the fireworks during Lone Star NYE. However, the more than 200 drones did not launch until later in the broadcast due to technical difficulties. You can see the show as it happened in the video player above. The drone...
DALLAS, TX
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
CBS DFW

Flight Delays, Cancellations Persist At Dallas Airports Due To COVID-19 And Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. It’s left several people stuck in North Texas. The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home. “All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart. For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
CBS Denver

Southwest Passengers In Denver Left Frustrated With Mounds Of Baggage

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of passengers at Denver International Airport waiting in long lines to pick up their baggage from Southwest Airlines over the holiday weekend. It appears the problem is due to a lack ground crews. (credit: CBS) Passengers had to retrieve their bags through customer service. Weather, COVID-19 and staffing issues also contributed to more than 300 flight cancelations in and out of DIA on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own. Collin County Covid Testing Sites: https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1e91fb79fa44417898738e5bff31a3d8 COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary. Find a Health Center (U.S. Health and Human Services) COVID-19 Testing Near Me (Google Maps) CVS Health Walgreens Local Independent Pharmacies Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics Dallas...
TEXAS STATE
Las Vegas Sun

Groundwork laid for a dazzling NYE display on the Strip

A pyrotechnician crouching on the roof of Planet Hollywood holds out a shell marked 13-17, Lemon Peony. It weighs about three pounds, charge included, and looks like an orange wrapped in a paper bag. When blasted high into the night sky Friday from its mortar, it will give an aerial...
LAS VEGAS, NV
skiddle.com

TDUK NYE Reunion

TDUK NYE Reunion on The Terrace! We return to our old home after 9 years for a massive reunion, featuring Seb Fontaine and Lisa Loud...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Denver

Cat Accidentally ‘Donated’ To Arc Thrift Store In Denver Reunited With Owners

DENVER (CBS4) — One very scared and unhappy cat was reunited with his family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store in Denver. The cat, Montequlla, was stuck inside a reclining chair his owners dropped off on New Year’s Eve. (credit: City of Denver) “Denver Animal Protection got a call on New Year’s Eve from a Denver Arc Thrift Store that someone had just dropped off a piece of furniture for donation and they found a cat stuck inside,” city officials stated. An animal control officer went to the store and was able to coax the kitty out of the chair without...
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
94K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy